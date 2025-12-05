EXCLUSIVE: How Disgraced Doctor Who Sold Ketamine to Matthew Perry Desperately Tried to Avoid Being Busted For His Involvement in TV Icon's Overdose Death
Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The vile, crooked doctor, who was finally locked up for selling ketamine to the late Matthew Perry, set up a new practice immediately after the beloved star's death, in what appeared to be a bid to avoid being caught, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Salvador Plasencia, nicknamed "Dr P" to patients, was one of five who pleaded guilty to supplying Perry with the drug, which led to a chain of events where the Friends actor ended up overdosing and drowning in a jacuzzi in October 2023.
The 'Greedy Jackal' and His Hope to Never Face Prison Time
While Plasencia mouthed "I am so sorry" in court to Perry's devastated mother, Suzanne Morrison, he was branded a "greedy jackal" by Morrison and the late star's stepfather, Keith, in an emotional victim impact statement.
Despite it being revealed in court that Plasencia had taken $55,000 from Perry, he initially pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents. However, Plasencia was not ready to ever be busted for his crime, as he had hoped he'd get off scot-free by setting up a new medical business immediately after Perry’s death.
Previously, Plasencia had his own practice, Malibu Canyon Urgent Care, in Calabasas.
'The Biggest Mistake of His Life'
In December 2023, he established Valley Health Medical Group Inc. in North Hollywood, exactly two months after Perry was found dead.
This in a bid to evade investigators and distance himself as much as possible from Perry's untimely death. Plasencia's lawyers tried in court to paint him as a doctor loved by his patients who'd risen from poverty, saying that it was "the biggest mistake of his life" and "remorse cannot begin to capture the pain, regret and shame" he felt.
However, Perry's mom and stepdad destroyed any notion Plasencia’s actions were a misjudgment, but a "calculated, terrible crime."
"Sometimes it's a little easier to understand when a person commits a terrible crime," they said. "Maybe in the heat of passion, or because that person makes one very bad decision.
"Or some drug dealer, bad to the bone, who takes the calculated risk of getting caught and spending many years in prison. But a doctor? Who trades on respect and trust? No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew's struggles."
They added: "But this doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son."
The 'Ketamine Queen' Begs for Mercy
On Wednesday, December 3, Plasencia was sentenced in a Los Angeles federal court to 30 months in prison for supplying ketamine to Perry and his assistant.
The former doctor's sentence came 5 months after he pleaded guilty to four counts of illegally distributing ketamine to Perry. He also surrendered his California medical license in September 2025, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli.
Meanwhile, Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," who is charged with supplying the drugs that caused the TV star's death, is also expected to be sentenced on December 10, after pleading guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that resulted in Perry's death.
Despite begging a judge for mercy, citing her 17 months of sobriety, Sangha faces 65 years behind bars.
Sangha and Plasencia are among five individuals, including Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who were charged in his tragic death.
Chavez is expected to be sentenced on December 17 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, while Iwamasa and Fleming will be sentenced in 2026.