EXCLUSIVE: How Disgraced Doctor Who Sold Ketamine to Matthew Perry Desperately Tried to Avoid Being Busted For His Involvement in TV Icon's Overdose Death

While Plasencia mouthed "I am so sorry" in court to Perry's devastated mother, Suzanne Morrison, he was branded a "greedy jackal" by Morrison and the late star's stepfather, Keith, in an emotional victim impact statement.

Despite it being revealed in court that Plasencia had taken $55,000 from Perry, he initially pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents. However, Plasencia was not ready to ever be busted for his crime, as he had hoped he'd get off scot-free by setting up a new medical business immediately after Perry’s death.

Previously, Plasencia had his own practice, Malibu Canyon Urgent Care, in Calabasas.