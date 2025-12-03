Matthew Perry's Parents Brand Tragic 'Friends' star's Doctor 'Most Culpable of All' Ahead of his Sentencing for Role in Son's Death

The beloved star, who passed away aged 54 in October 2023, was under the acute effects of ketamine at the time of his death.

And in the eyes of Suzanne and Keith Morrison, they believe Plasencia has the most blood on his hands.

Their letter read: "How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that.

"Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him.

"And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down."