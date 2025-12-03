Matthew Perry's Parents Brand Tragic 'Friends' star's Doctor 'Most Culpable of All' Ahead of his Sentencing for Role in Son's Death
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Matthew Perry's parents have condemned the Friends' star’s doctor, saying he's "among the most culpable of all" in their son's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor's mother and stepfather laid into Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one one of five people convicted of crimes relating to his passing, in victim impact letters ahead of his sentencing today.
Blood On His Hands
The beloved star, who passed away aged 54 in October 2023, was under the acute effects of ketamine at the time of his death.
And in the eyes of Suzanne and Keith Morrison, they believe Plasencia has the most blood on his hands.
Their letter read: "How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that.
"Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him.
"And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down."
Tragic Ending To Star's Life
The pair branded their grief a "deep well" and told how Suzanne had warned Keith when they first got together that no man would come between her and her son.
But instead, they wrote, Perry's addiction and the people he trusted did instead, with Plasencia — who has admitted to injecting the actor with ketamine and selling him the drug "without a legitimate medical purpose" before his death — "among the most culpable of all."
They wrote: "His story moved so many people. And he wanted, needed, deserved… a third act. It was ..in the planning. And then, those jackals.
"No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew's struggles. But this doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret.
Family Fury
"For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son…and crow, as he did so, with that revealing question: 'I wonder how much this moron will pay. Let's find out.' Some things are very hard to understand."
Meanwhile, Perry's father and stepmother, John and Debby Perry, wrote the 43-year-old doctor "didn't deserve to hear" their feelings and criticised his actions.
They wrote: "(Perry was) a warm, loving man who was to be our rock as we aged. An uncle to our grandchildren and the mountain his siblings could turn to. Our next patriarch.
"Matthew's recovery counted on you saying NO. Your motives? I can't imagine. A doctor whose life is devoted to helping people?
"What ever were you thinking? How long did you possibly see supplying Matthew countless doses without his death to eventually follow? Did you care? Did you think?
"How many more people have you harmed that we don't know about? We ask the court to give you plenty of time to think about your actions by extending your sentence beyond the mandatory time."
Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine after giving Perry doses of the drug before he overdosed and drowned in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.
The doctor appeared in federal court on July 23 and was mostly quiet as the judge went over the plea agreement for nearly an hour.
Plasencia, who was often called "Dr. P", was facing a potential 40-year prison sentence had he not taken the plea deal.
He is expected to return to court on December 3 for sentencing and will face up to 10 years in federal prison.