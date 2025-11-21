Your tip
Home > News > Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's Drug Dealer Begs Judge for Mercy and Reveals Her Sobriety and 'Zero Criminal History'... as She Faces 65 Years Behind Bars

Split photo of Matthew Perry, Jasveen Sangha
Source: MEGA; Jasveen Sangha/Instagram

Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer revealed she's sober in court.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry's drug dealer has begged a judge for mercy, citing her 17 months of sobriety as she faces the rest of her life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, Hollywood's so-called "Ketamine Queen," previously pled guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that resulted in the Friends star's October 2023 death.

Ketamine Queen's Lawyer Objects to Prosecutor's Report

Split photo of Matthew Perry, Jasveen Sangha
Source: MEGA; Jasveen Sangha/Instagram

Jasveen Sangha pled guilty to five federal counts in connection to Perry's 2023 death in August.

Now, Sangha wants the court to take her medical issues and sobriety into consideration at her sentencing in December.

On Thursday, November 20, Sangha's lawyer, Mark Geragos, objected to a report submitted by prosecutors.

Prosecutors claimed Sangha "acted as an organizer and leader" because she delegated drug-related tasks to her roommate and her then-boyfriend.

Sangha was accused of directing her roommate to leave drugs in a lock-box and have her boyfriend pick up the goods to show they were "subordinate" or that she "exercised decision-making" over the group.

Split photo of Jasveen Sangha, Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Sangha asked the court take her spot-free criminal record, advanced degrees and sobriety into consideration.

Geragos' latest filing argued his client providing drugs, or having her house used in the process, did not automatically make her the "organizer" or "leader."

Sangha further claimed prosecutors left out key details about her in their report, including her sobriety and her work with groups in prison.

She additionally asked the court to consider her otherwise squeaky-clean criminal history, advanced degrees, past medical issues, and strong family ties at her sentencing.

Jasveen Sangha's Plea Deal

Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry died at age 54 on October 28, 2023, after receiving several doses of ketamine earlier that day.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sangha reached a deal with prosecutors in August over accusations she provided the actor with ketamine, resulting in his death.

Her plea deal included five federal charges: one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sangha is among five individuals – Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa – who were charged in the sitcom star's death.

She was also accused of working with Fleming to sell Iwamasa 51 vials of ketamine for Perry.

Photo of the cast of 'Friends'
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors claimed Sangha deleted allegedly incriminating text messages upon learning of Perry's death.

After receiving multiple doses of ketamine administered by Iwamasa, who is not a trained medical professional, Perry was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023.

Upon learning of Perry's death, prosecutors alleged Sangha began frantically deleting text messages and instructed Fleming to purge his digital history as well.

Sangha's attorney has since argued she deleted text messages in a moment of "panic."

"Panic and poor judgment is not the same as willful obstruction," Geragos wrote in his filing while noting there's no evidence showing investigators were unable to recover the messages.

While Geragos argued his client has accepted responsibility for her actions and did not lie to law enforcement.

Sangha additionally stated she's not opposed to paying restitution to Perry's family but has not been provided any information on his funeral or related costs to do so.

Sangha, who has been in custody since August 2024, is set to appear for her sentencing hearing on December 10.

