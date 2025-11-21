Matthew Perry's Drug Dealer Begs Judge for Mercy and Reveals Her Sobriety and 'Zero Criminal History'... as She Faces 65 Years Behind Bars

Matthew Perry 's drug dealer has begged a judge for mercy, citing her 17 months of sobriety as she faces the rest of her life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jasveen Sangha pled guilty to five federal counts in connection to Perry's 2023 death in August.

Now, Sangha wants the court to take her medical issues and sobriety into consideration at her sentencing in December.

On Thursday, November 20, Sangha's lawyer, Mark Geragos, objected to a report submitted by prosecutors.

Prosecutors claimed Sangha "acted as an organizer and leader" because she delegated drug-related tasks to her roommate and her then-boyfriend.

Sangha was accused of directing her roommate to leave drugs in a lock-box and have her boyfriend pick up the goods to show they were "subordinate" or that she "exercised decision-making" over the group.