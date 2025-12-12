EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry Death Scandal Deepens — Ketamine Dealer's Bankrupt Past Laid Bare as He Waits to Be Sentenced for Involvement in TV Icon's Overdose

On the day of Perry's tragic death, he’d been given multiple shots of the drug by his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, which had been sourced from dealer Erik Fleming.

In total, five people were charged and pleaded guilty to playing a part in Perry’s death – Iwamasa, Fleming, fellow dealer "ketamine queen" Jasveen Sangha, and doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez.

The two medics had obtained the drug from Sangha and Fleming and rinsed Perry for $55,000 profit, charging him a high price of $2,000 for a vial of ketamine when it only cost them $12.

Fleming claimed to be a film producer and director, but the judge described him as nothing better than a "street dealer" after his film career was short-lived.

His only claims to fame were directing Scarlett Johansson in My Brother the Pig in 1999 and his last gig in the industry was 12 years ago – directing the first series of the VH1 show The Surreal Life in 2003.