Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Actor's Overdose Death — As Distraught Family Members Rage Against 'Heartless' Woman

Sangha is one of five individuals, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who were charged in the sitcom star's death.

The 42-year-old previously pled guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that resulted in the Friends star's overdose.

She was also accused of working with Fleming to sell Iwamasa 51 vials of ketamine for Perry, which Iwamasa is believed to have injected, causing his death on October 28, 2023.

Five months later, federal authorities raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood and found 79 vials of liquid ketamine. According to the plea agreement, authorities also found counterfeit Xanax pills, MDMA tablets, and a gold money counting machine.

Sangha is the only person in the group whose plea deal included an acknowledgment of causing Perry's death, and she was handed down the stiffest sentence of the group so far.