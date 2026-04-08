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Home > News > Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Actor's Overdose Death — As Distraught Family Members Rage Against 'Heartless' Woman

Matthew Perry and 'Ketamine Queen'
Source: mega, Jasveen Sangha/Instagram

Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' has been sentenced to prison.

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April 8 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

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Matthew Perry's personal drug dealer, nicknamed the "Ketamine Queen", has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jasveen Sangha is the third person to be sentenced in connection with the actor's 2023 overdose.

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Matthew Perry's Personal Drug Ring

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Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Sangha is one of five individuals, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who were charged in the sitcom star's death.

The 42-year-old previously pled guilty to five federal criminal charges, including providing the ketamine that resulted in the Friends star's overdose.

She was also accused of working with Fleming to sell Iwamasa 51 vials of ketamine for Perry, which Iwamasa is believed to have injected, causing his death on October 28, 2023.

Five months later, federal authorities raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood and found 79 vials of liquid ketamine. According to the plea agreement, authorities also found counterfeit Xanax pills, MDMA tablets, and a gold money counting machine.

Sangha is the only person in the group whose plea deal included an acknowledgment of causing Perry's death, and she was handed down the stiffest sentence of the group so far.

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Family Members Demanded More

Photo of Jasveen Sangha
Source: Jasveen Sangha/Instagram

Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to providing the ketamine that killed him.

However, she may have gotten off easy, as she could have been sentenced to up to 65 years behind bars.

Perry's family was hoping to see a harsher sentence as well. In a victim impact statement submitted on Tuesday, April 7, Matthew's stepmother, Debbie Perry, blasted: "The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible.

"There is no joy... No light in the window. They won't be back."

His stepmother's statement continued: "You caused this... You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people."

She added, "Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours."

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Matthew Perry's Death Details

Jasveen Sangha raid
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

A raid of her home yielded countless amounts of drugs.

As Radar reported, after receiving multiple doses of ketamine administered by Iwamasa, who is not a trained medical professional, Perry was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023.

Upon learning of Perry's death, prosecutors alleged Sangha began frantically deleting text messages and instructed Fleming to purge his digital history as well.

Sangha's attorney, Mark Geragos, argued that she deleted text messages in a moment of "panic."

"Panic and poor judgment is not the same as willful obstruction," Geragos wrote in his filing while noting there's no evidence showing investigators were unable to recover the messages.

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Matthew Perry Had a Lifelong Addiction to Painkillers

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matthew perry
Source: mega

Perry's stepmother asked for a harsh sentence.

Perry, who had lifelong struggles with addiction, had been using ketamine legally for depression, but reportedly wanted more than his doctor was willing to prescribe.

That at first led him to Plasencia, who admitted to illegally selling Perry ketamine and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

And it later led Perry to Sangha, who sold him 25 vials of ketamine, including the fatal dose, for $6,000 in cash, just four days before his death.

Doctor Chavez, who admitted to providing Plasencia the ketamine he sold to Perry, was sentenced to eight months of home detention.

Perry’s assistant, Iwamasa, and his friend, Fleming, both admitted to acting as the actor’s middlemen. They are the final two awaiting sentencing.

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