Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast Tragic Actor's Assistant for 'Repeatedly' Injecting Brother with Ketamine and 'Leaving Him in a Hot Tub to Die'
May 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's sisters have slammed his former assistant for "repeatedly" injecting the Friends star with ketamine before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor's siblings, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, filed heartbreaking and intense victim impact statements to the judge ahead of Kenneth Iwamasa's sentencing on Wednesday, May 27.
'My Brother Was Betrayed'
Perry's assistant and friend of 25 years pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death, and admitted to repeatedly injecting the actor with drugs, including on the day he died, October 28, 2023. Prosecutors are pushing for 41 months behind bars,
Madeline said, "It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done.
"The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived."
She continued: "In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again.
"Everything I believed about the day he died, everything Kenny told us, was a lie. I had to relive Matthew’s death from an entirely new and devastating perspective."
In her statement, Madeline added that it’s now "painfully clear" Iwamasa was covering his tracks.
"He repeatedly volunteered his version of events without being asked, as if he were being interviewed rather than mourning a friend," she wrote. "In reality, he was trying to distract us from the truth: that he had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die."
'I Have No Sympathy For Kenny Iwamasa'
Iwamasa also spoke at his late boss' funeral, which Madeline now calls "like a cruel joke I still struggle with."
She placed more blame on Iwamasa than the drug dealer who supplied the ketamine, calling him "the so-called loyal assistant who bought the drugs by any means necessary, injected (Perry) with a lethal dose, and left him to die."
Caitlin, who also serves as the executive director of Matthew Perry House, was equally direct in expressing her heartbreak.
"Until now, the defendants in this case have been suppliers – people willing to risk lives and exploit people living with substance use disorder for their own financial gain. I almost feel bad for them," she wrote.
"I have no sympathy for Kenny Iwamasa. I will never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident," she continued.
"But I know that when Kenny left the house, he was doing one of two things. He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation," she wrote.
Caitlin and Madeline are the daughters of Perry's mom, Suzanne, and his stepfather, Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison.
Suzanne also thanked investigators in her statement. She wrote, "And I have to say this: the word 'closure.' Such a thing doesn’t exist. Ask any mother whose child has been torn away so mercilessly. Nothing takes this pain away, nor will it, I am sure, for as long as I live."