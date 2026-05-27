Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast Tragic Actor's Assistant for 'Repeatedly' Injecting Brother with Ketamine and 'Leaving Him in a Hot Tub to Die'

The actor's siblings, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, filed heartbreaking and intense victim impact statements to the judge ahead of Kenneth Iwamasa's sentencing on Wednesday, May 27.

Perry's stepsister, Madeline, said the star was badly let down by Kenneth Iwamasa.

"The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived."

Madeline said, "It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done.

Perry's assistant and friend of 25 years pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death, and admitted to repeatedly injecting the actor with drugs , including on the day he died, October 28, 2023 . Prosecutors are pushing for 41 months behind bars,

She continued: "In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again.

"Everything I believed about the day he died, everything Kenny told us, was a lie. I had to relive Matthew’s death from an entirely new and devastating perspective."

In her statement, Madeline added that it’s now "painfully clear" Iwamasa was covering his tracks.

"He repeatedly volunteered his version of events without being asked, as if he were being interviewed rather than mourning a friend," she wrote. "In reality, he was trying to distract us from the truth: that he had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die."