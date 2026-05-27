'A Room Full of Idiots': Trump Mocked After Boasting He's 'Studied' Circumcisions for a 'Long Time' During Bizarre Chat With RFK Jr.
May 27 2026, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET
A resurfaced clip of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. linking autism to circumcision has reignited the debate over the strange claim, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now, many are blaming President Trump for fostering this kind of unverified reporting within his political cabinet.
Kennedy Shoots Down Circumcisions
The 32-second clip reposted by the X account Fact Post News shows the Health and Human Services Secretary citing studies linking circumcision and Tylenol to higher autism rates in young boys.
"There's many, many other confirmation studies – there's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism," Kennedy shockingly announced. "It's highly likely because they’re given Tylenol [after the procedure]."
He added: "None of this is positive, but all of this is stuff that we should be paying attention to."
President Trump couldn't resist the opportunity to weigh in as well, jumping in to say he's "studied" the effects of circumcision for a long time, despite having no formal medical training.
Experts Have Their Doubts
Experts have been quick to reject any causal connection, pointing to small sample sizes, confounders like immigrant backgrounds and genetics as true drivers of autism diagnoses.
Meanwhile, social media users used the statement to mercilessly mock Kennedy and Trump once again.
"A room full of idiots just telling each other they're right," one person tweeted, as another added, "This is what happens when people have no real understanding of what science is and how it works."
A third person opined, "Does this guy think autism is like catching a cold or something? Genuinely ZERO knowledge on anything that comes out of his mouth."
While one person blasted, "WTF? You cut some extra skin off and now it's autism? You are f--king crazy. [There's] simply no connection in cutting skin off causes autism.... that man [Kennedy] eats road kill."
Trump on Pregnancy and Tylenol
President Trump has previously linked pregnant women using Tylenol to autism, and warned them against using it, stating: "They [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever."
He encouraged pregnant women not to take the drug, insisting there’s "no downside."
"Don't take it,” he said. "You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born."
Trump did acknowledge he was giving his own opinion rather than giving information based on scientifically backed facts.
"I'm not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about, you know, different results, different studies, I talk about a lot of common sense," he added. "And they have that too. They have that too, a lot."
Kennedy's Crusade Against Vaccines
Kennedy has long been investigating a link between the record number of autism cases in American children over the past 25 years to medicine and vaccines, despite the fact there is no scientific evidence to back up the claims.
He has repeatedly peddled discredited theories that the condition may specifically be caused by childhood vaccinations.
"Somebody has to find out," Trump previously lashed out. "If you go back 25 years ago, you had very little autism. Now you have it. When you talk about autism, because it was brought up, and you look at the amount we have today versus 20 or 25 years ago, it's pretty scary."