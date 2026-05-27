'A Room Full of Idiots': Trump Mocked After Boasting He's 'Studied' Circumcisions for a 'Long Time' During Bizarre Chat With RFK Jr.

Experts have been quick to reject any causal connection, pointing to small sample sizes, confounders like immigrant backgrounds and genetics as true drivers of autism diagnoses.

Meanwhile, social media users used the statement to mercilessly mock Kennedy and Trump once again.

"A room full of idiots just telling each other they're right," one person tweeted, as another added, "This is what happens when people have no real understanding of what science is and how it works."

A third person opined, "Does this guy think autism is like catching a cold or something? Genuinely ZERO knowledge on anything that comes out of his mouth."

While one person blasted, "WTF? You cut some extra skin off and now it's autism? You are f--king crazy. [There's] simply no connection in cutting skin off causes autism.... that man [Kennedy] eats road kill."