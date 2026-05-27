Savannah Guthrie 'Paying Whatever It Takes' to Keep the Search Active for Missing Mom Nancy Nearly Four Months After Abduction

"Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Naughty But Nice Substack.

"She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement," the spy dished about how the Pima County Sheriff's Office has shifted operations to a smaller, long-term task force after the massive search in the first month of the case failed to turn up any leads into Nancy's whereabouts.

Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1 by an unknown intruder, and hasn't been seen or heard from since despite desperate pleas by Savannah and her family to possible kidnappers and a $1 million reward for the elderly grandmother's recovery.