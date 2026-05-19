Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Sparks Fresh Controversy By Revealing He's No Longer in Contact with Missing Mom's Family — As Search Surpasses 100 Days

Asked if he's been in touch with them, he said: "I personally am not."

Referring to his detectives and the FBI, he added to People: "If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways."

Speaking in February, shortly after Nancy disappeared, Nanos said he had been communicating directly with her daughter, Today host daughter Savannah, 54, through occasional texts and phone calls.

He said: "We text or, every now and then, a phone call. But no, I've not even sat down with her face-to-face. She's got a lot on her plate. The FBI, my detectives, and those, they've been talking with her face-to-face. She doesn't need to talk to me."