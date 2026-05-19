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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Sparks Fresh Controversy By Revealing He's No Longer in Contact with Missing Mom's Family — As Search Surpasses 100 Days

picture of Chris nanos and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @12News/Youtube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Sheriff Chris Nanos admits he's not longer in touch with missing Nancy Guthrie's family, as search goes into 100 days.

May 19 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has sparked fresh controversy by admitting he's no longer in contact with the family of missing woman Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The under-fire chief says communication with the Guthries is now being handled through other investigators.

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Chris Nanos 'Not Personally' In Touch With the Guthrie Family

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picture of Chris nanos
Source: @12News/Youtube

Chris Nanos said his detectives and the FBI are regularly communicating with her family.

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Asked if he's been in touch with them, he said: "I personally am not."

Referring to his detectives and the FBI, he added to People: "If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways."

Speaking in February, shortly after Nancy disappeared, Nanos said he had been communicating directly with her daughter, Today host daughter Savannah, 54, through occasional texts and phone calls.

He said: "We text or, every now and then, a phone call. But no, I've not even sat down with her face-to-face. She's got a lot on her plate. The FBI, my detectives, and those, they've been talking with her face-to-face. She doesn't need to talk to me."

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Secret Information

picture of nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nanos claimed he has secret information on Nancy Guthrie, but will not be making it public.

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Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after authorities said she was believed to have been taken against her will from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Federal investigators have since released surveillance video showing a masked man apparently tampering with her doorbell camera overnight. No suspects have been identified in the case.

Radar recently told how Nanos says he has secret information about the missing mom's abduction, but he won't be making it public.

Nanos made the claim while insisting the case has not gone cold, even though no arrests or suspects have been named over 100 days since Nancy went missing.

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The Case 'Is Not Done'

picture of Chris nanos
Source: @12News/Youtube

Nasos is adamant he has not given up on finding the 84-year-old.

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He told KOLD there is "absolutely" information about Nancy's disappearance that has not been released to the public.

"It's not done because we got to keep it secret. It's done because we got to protect our case," he explained.

The sheriff then shared his optimism that investigators will find the masked man who took Nancy from her home and was caught on surveillance footage tampering with her doorbell camera.

"I believe at some point in time, we will make an arrest in this case," he continued. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."

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picture of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nanos says he understands frustration over how long case is taking.

Nanos said he understood the public's frustration over the lack of answers.

"But this is just like any other case," he said. '"Sometimes it takes a long time."

The sheriff went on to explain that he believes much of the public criticism of his handling of the case overlooks the realities of how complex criminal investigations unfold, especially when detectives intentionally withhold information.

"The sheriff doesn't do the investigation, his team does," Nanos said. "There are several people dedicated to this team, and they are the talent."

"Criticizing those who are actually out there touching it, smelling it, handling it, doing that work – that's just absolutely shameful," he continued. "Those young men and women are working hard every day."

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