San Diego Mosque Shooter Cain Clark's Sickening Suicide Note 'About Racial Pride' Revealed Hours After Teen Opened Fire and Killed Three People

One of the teens who opened fire on a San Diego mosque left a sickening suicide note full of hate speech rhetoric, RadarOnline.com can report. Three people were killed in the shocking attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the county’s largest mosque, and the two suspects in the shooting were also found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Article continues below advertisement

'Writings About Racial Pride'

Source: instagram The teen reportedly left behind a suicide note filled with 'hate rhetoric.'

Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, attacked the Islamic center around 11:40am on Monday, after stealing guns and a car from the home of Clark's mother. Hours later, police revealed a search of Clark's home, around two miles from the mosque, uncovered a suicide note "writing about racial pride." The BMW X1, in which the two shooters died, was photographed with a gas can emblazoned with a Nazi SS sticker on its side. Clark had been a star wrestler at Madison High School, but after officials said he had become consumed by "hate speech," and began taking classes purely online. He was set to graduate from virtual high school this semester. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters Monday, "We are considering this a hate crime until it’s not."

Article continues below advertisement

Clark Was 'Suicidal'

Source: nbc news Children held hands as they were escorted out of the center's school.

According to police, Clark's mother warned them that her son had stolen her car, and was potentially armed with her weapons. She also said he and another teen were dressed in camouflage, and described her son as "suicidal." Authorities immediately launched a widespread search for the pair, and used automated license plate reading technology to track a vehicle associated with them to the Fashion Valley area, which is where they were when someone called 911 to report a shooter, Wahl said. There was no specific threat made against the Islamic center, but authorities found evidence the suspects engaged in "generalized hate rhetoric." "It was just general hate kind of speech that I think covered a wide gamut," said Wahl.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Guard Hero

Source: facebook Security guard Amin Abdullah is credited with saving lives.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims. But a family friend identified one as Amin Abdullah, a security guard whom Wahl said "played a pivotal role" in preventing the attack from being more deadly. One witness told The New York Times she watched in horror as the security guard was struck by at least two gunshots while children playing outside were herded into the building. No students were harmed in the attack, and aerial TV footage showed the school children holding hands as they were led out of the parking lot surrounded by police vehicles. "It's fair to say his actions were heroic," Wahl said of the guard. "Undoubtedly, he saved lives today." In a statement, the center called him "a courageous man who put himself on the line of the safety of others, who even in his last moments did not stop protecting our community."

Motive Still Unclear

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Fox 5 San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl called the shooting a 'hate crime'.