Kai Trump's Pal Flaunts Eye-Popping $1,300 Stack of Hermès and Louis Vuitton Bracelets Gifted by Prez's Granddaughter

Emma Markin has been one of Kai's best friends throughout their time at The Benjamin School, and the teen showed off the expensive high-end bracelet she got from the aspiring pro golfer as a graduation present in a new video .

Money is no object for Kai Trump when it comes to giving gifts to her besties, as one of her close friends showed off the pricey jewelry President Donald Trump 's granddaughter gave her for two big milestones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump's best friend Emma Markin showed off the Hermès bracelet she got as a graduation gift from her pal.

The young ladies graduated on May 16, and both are headed to the University of Miami.

"Just finished opening up gifts from grad party. And this is what everybody gave me," Markin shared in a YouTube vlog the following day titled "Emma's High School GRADUATION."

"Kai gave me this beautiful Hermes bracelet," she declared, showing off a pink-and-yellow-gold plated Hermès Clic H Bracelet that retails for $810.

It turns out the girls have the same taste and family wealth, as Markin shared, "Coincidentally, I also gave her an Hermes bracelet."