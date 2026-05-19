Kai Trump's Pal Flaunts Eye-Popping $1,300 Stack of Hermès and Louis Vuitton Bracelets Gifted by Prez's Granddaughter
May 19 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET
Money is no object for Kai Trump when it comes to giving gifts to her besties, as one of her close friends showed off the pricey jewelry President Donald Trump's granddaughter gave her for two big milestones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma Markin has been one of Kai's best friends throughout their time at The Benjamin School, and the teen showed off the expensive high-end bracelet she got from the aspiring pro golfer as a graduation present in a new video.
Kai Trump Gave Pal a $810 Hermès Bracelet for Graduation
The young ladies graduated on May 16, and both are headed to the University of Miami.
"Just finished opening up gifts from grad party. And this is what everybody gave me," Markin shared in a YouTube vlog the following day titled "Emma's High School GRADUATION."
"Kai gave me this beautiful Hermes bracelet," she declared, showing off a pink-and-yellow-gold plated Hermès Clic H Bracelet that retails for $810.
It turns out the girls have the same taste and family wealth, as Markin shared, "Coincidentally, I also gave her an Hermes bracelet."
Kai Trump Gifted Pal a $465 Louis Vuitton Bracelet
That wasn't the only pricey piece of jewelry given to Markin.
"And then look at this. Like this pattern, we have; she also gave me a pink one for my birthday earlier this year. She gave me that pink Louis Vuitton bracelet. So, she's got a theme of jewelry going on," Markin exclaimed.
She lifted her arm to show a close-up of the $465 pink-enamel Louis Vuitton LV Iconic Enamel Bracelet, with its recognizable oversized gold LV initials, pale pink enamel detailing and a monogram flower charm.
Kai's definitely hasn't had to worry about money when it comes to splurging on her pals, as her dad, Donald Trump Jr., is estimated to have seen his net worth jump from $50 million to $300 million as of 2025, according to Forbes, after making major investments in cryptocurrency.
Kai Trump's Pricey Trip to Ultra-Luxury Grocery Store
Kai has proven in the past that she's slightly unaware of how much things cost, having grown up in a life of privilege.
She took her 1.48 million YouTube subscribers on a shopping trip to the insanely expensive health-focused Southern California grocery chain Erewhon during a March visit to Los Angeles, which she shared in a Vlog post.
"One thing about me is that I don't spend a lot of money. Like, I'm very, I don't spend a lot," she explained, then went to the hot food bar and ordered some vegan buffalo cauliflower, which cost an eye-watering $21 per pound, and picked up a jar of lavender lemonade that was $10.
However, she drew the line at Erewhon merch after finding the hoodies were $165, and the regular sweaters cost $150. Kai eventually settled on one of the store's famed $21 smoothies before heading back to her hotel room with a haul totaling $233 in food and beverages.
Kai Trump Told to 'Read the Room' After Erewhon Trip
Kai admitted that the items, including a $12.99 bottle of "hyper oxygenated water" and a $16 jar of dates, were pretty over the top.
"I’m about to go, like, bankrupt with this stuff," she said of the price total. "I’m going to need to file for bankruptcy."
However, she got hit hard by detractors once the video hit X.
"Girl, read the room. People can't afford to put gas in their tank because your grandpa started a war for Israel, and you're making videos shopping at the most expensive grocery store in the US," one user scoffed.
A second sneered, "Glad little nepo babies can still afford groceries."