'Washed Up Celebrity': Roseanne Barr Faces Savage Backlash After Showing Off Dance Moves at Rally

Despite the backlash, Barr seemed to feel no shame over her support for the candidate backed by President Donald Trump.

Paxton, the current Texas Attorney General, faced off against four-term senator, John Cornyn, who previously failed to back Trump during the 2024 presidential primary.

In a Truth Social post, the president,79, pointed out Cornyn's apparent slight, writing: "He was not supportive of me when times were tough and, despite having the Most Successful Economy in the History of our Country during my First Term and, with all of the many other things that I accomplished (Secure Border, Military Dominance, Space Force, All Time High Stock Markets and 401(k)s, Record Job and Economic Growth, and so many other things that would be impossible to readily list!), which are considered by many to be legendary."

"John was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories and, more importantly, gave us the Country that we have today — THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA (and when we finish up with Iran, which will not be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon, you will see numbers that have never been generated by our Country before!), as opposed to the DISASTER of the previous Administration."