'Washed Up Celebrity': Roseanne Barr Faces Savage Backlash After Showing Off Dance Moves at Rally
May 27 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr was ruthlessly mocked online after she was spotted dancing at a political rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The impromptu dance moment came as the conservative comic was celebrating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's primary win in Texas.
Roseanne Supports Ken Paxton for Senate
In the video, the 73-year-old comedian appeared to loudly sing along to "Gloria" by Laura Branigan. She continued to raise a gloved hand in the air before drumming away on a platform in front of her.
Barr appeared lively at the event, where she sported her short, graying hair, and a cream blouse with a pair of gold gloves. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of dangly earrings and a long necklace layered under a VIP badge on a lanyard.
She even had her own "Paxton 2026" sign, which sat in front of her on the platform.
Fans Ridicule Roseanne Barr
But critics weren't impressed and Barr faced savage backlash for her MAGA allegiance.
One person wrote on X, "Congratulations, you are a dumb boomer that is contributing to the destruction of our country, your grandchildren are going to be so disappointed in your ignorance."
Another added, "What an embarrassment. Glad your racist a-- got booted from your own show."
A third wrote, "Of course you're celebrating. Paxton fits right in with the Republican party a lying cheating corrupt loser. It's like the more shady corrupt things you do the more y'all want them in the party. How does this make America great? Ughh Can't wait till it all comes crashing down!"
Roseanne Barr's Career Torn to Shreds by Critics
One person took a swing at her career, writing: "It’s fun how all those empty-headed, unemployed C-list actors from the '90s come out in support of MAGA."
Another sneered, "Always the D-listers. I thought Rosanne died."
Barr began her career as a stand-up comedian in 1980. She made her first mainstream television appearance in 1985 on The Tonight Show.
She later starred on her own scripted sitcom titled Roseanne from the writers of The Cosby Show. The series ran for nine seasons.
Trump Endorses Paxon for Senate
Despite the backlash, Barr seemed to feel no shame over her support for the candidate backed by President Donald Trump.
Paxton, the current Texas Attorney General, faced off against four-term senator, John Cornyn, who previously failed to back Trump during the 2024 presidential primary.
In a Truth Social post, the president,79, pointed out Cornyn's apparent slight, writing: "He was not supportive of me when times were tough and, despite having the Most Successful Economy in the History of our Country during my First Term and, with all of the many other things that I accomplished (Secure Border, Military Dominance, Space Force, All Time High Stock Markets and 401(k)s, Record Job and Economic Growth, and so many other things that would be impossible to readily list!), which are considered by many to be legendary."
"John was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories and, more importantly, gave us the Country that we have today — THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA (and when we finish up with Iran, which will not be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon, you will see numbers that have never been generated by our Country before!), as opposed to the DISASTER of the previous Administration."
Paxton, however, was called a "true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas" by the POTUS.
He added, "I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved."