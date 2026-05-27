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Thomas Massie Escapes to Costa Rica With Trump Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene After Election Humiliation

Photo of Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene appear to be vacation buddies.

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May 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Rep. Thomas Massie appears to be healing his election wounds under the sun, RadarOnline.com can reveal, by taking a vacation with Marjorie Taylor Greene in Costa Rica.

According to TMZ, the representative from Kentucky flew to the tropical vacation spot with his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, as well as Greene and her fiancé, Brian Glenn.

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A Costa Rica Vacation Photo

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Photo Brian Glenn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Carolyn Grace Moffa
Source: @brianglenntv/instagram

Massie, Greene, and their partners posed on the beach together while in Costa Rica.

The foursome is said to be "all chilling together in Costa Rica." On Tuesday, May 26, Glenn took to Instagram to confirm the vacation by posting a photo of the group posing on the beach.

"So I was just walking along the beach…" Glenn captioned the post before tagging Massie and Greene. However, the post did not receive the reaction Glenn may have expected as users were quick to bash the snap in the comments section.

"Way to stay and fight for us!" one person quipped, as another added, "Nothing says 'America first' like fleeing to Costa Rica after fleecing the constituents."

A user asked, "Why are you posting this?"

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Thomas Massie Loses Election, Rips President Trump

Photo of Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene had shown her support for Massie during his election campaign.

The getaway comes a week after Massie suffered a brutal defeat, losing the Republican primary challenge to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. President Trump had endorsed Gallrein in what turned out to be the most expensive House primary ever.

"It was completely worth it, and I've got seven more months to keep going against the grain, which means voting for principles and for people over party," Massie said after his defeat, noting that he will remain in the House of Representatives for the rest of the year.

The 55-year-old then called out the president and the "Trump Derangement Syndrome" label he puts on his enemies and critics.

"There's a growing number of people on the right who have a form of TDS called Trump disappointment syndrome," he said at the time.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene's Response to Election Defeat

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump had endorsed Massie's opponent, Ed Gallrein.

Massie added, "And I think what’s going to happen to the party this fall; they've disenfranchised a large portion of that constituency that Trump assembled to get us in the White House, in the Senate majority, and in the House majority."

Meanwhile, Greene has been clear in her support of Massie, as the pair are on the same page when it comes to several topics, including the Epstein files and the Iran war.

Following Massie's defeat, Greene claimed it was the files that led to their loss.

"Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth," Greene wrote on X.

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Following Massie's defeat, Greene raged, 'the Republican Party was destroyed.'

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The 51-year-old added, "Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed."

Massie had championed the Epstein Transparency Act, which forced the disclosure of the Epstein files and passed with almost unanimous House support. However, the journey sparked major chaos with the White House and DOJ, and led to a campaign to see Massive get the boot.

Greene, who Trump once labeled a "traitor," has pushed back against the president despite years of being in his corner. Last month, Greene claimed the former reality star "doesn't care" about struggling Americans.

"Cost of living is so high, and the value of a dollar is so low that senior citizens have to DoorDash to scrape by, but billionaires are always unaffected," she said after Trump welcomed a DoorDash driver to the White House and tipped her $100.

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Greene added, "Trump doesn’t care bc he doesn’t feel it, and all he cares about is fighting his war with Iran.

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