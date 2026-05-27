Thomas Massie Escapes to Costa Rica With Trump Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene After Election Humiliation

The foursome is said to be "all chilling together in Costa Rica." On Tuesday, May 26, Glenn took to Instagram to confirm the vacation by posting a photo of the group posing on the beach.

"So I was just walking along the beach…" Glenn captioned the post before tagging Massie and Greene. However, the post did not receive the reaction Glenn may have expected as users were quick to bash the snap in the comments section.

"Way to stay and fight for us!" one person quipped, as another added, "Nothing says 'America first' like fleeing to Costa Rica after fleecing the constituents."

A user asked, "Why are you posting this?"