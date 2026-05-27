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Kyle Busch's Tragic Final Days: Death Certificate Reveals NASCAR Legend 'Battled Sepsis' Before 'Rapid Blood Clots Led to His Death' at 41

image of Kyle Busch
Source: mega

Kyle Busch's final hours have been revealed following the release of shocking new medical findings.

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May 27 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

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NASCAR star Kyle Busch's horrifying final hours have been revealed after newly released medical findings exposed the rapid medical crisis that killed the racing icon at just 41, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a death certificate, Busch battled sepsis for less than 24 hours before dangerous blood clots formed throughout his body, ultimately triggering fatal hemorrhaging and catastrophic blood loss.

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Medical Emergency

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image of The NASCAR star died at 41 after suffering sepsis, blood clots and fatal hemorrhaging.
Source: mega

The NASCAR star died at 41 after suffering sepsis, blood clots and fatal hemorrhaging.

The married father of two died on May 21 after he was discovered unresponsive inside a race simulator near Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the death certificate obtained by Us Weekly.

Doctors later confirmed Busch had been battling pneumonia, which eventually spiraled into the deadly infection that claimed his life.

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Blood Clots Took Over

image of Busch was found unresponsive inside a race simulator near Charlotte, North Carolina.
Source: mega

Busch was found unresponsive inside a race simulator near Charlotte, North Carolina.

A North Carolina medical examiner determined Busch's sepsis caused widespread clotting that cut off blood flow to his organs, sending the NASCAR favorite into hemorrhagic shock.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body's extreme reaction to an infection and can rapidly lead to organ failure if left untreated.

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Chilling 911 Call

image of Doctors said the racing icon had been battling pneumonia before his condition rapidly deteriorated.
Source: mega

Doctors said the racing icon had been battling pneumonia before his condition rapidly deteriorated.

A harrowing 911 call revealed Busch collapsed while using a racing simulator at his team's North Carolina headquarters just one day before his shocking death.

The NASCAR legend was reportedly coughing up blood when paramedics were called to the General Motors Charlotte Technical Center on May 20, where Busch had been preparing for this weekend's Coca-Cola 600.

"I've got an individual that's (experiencing) shortness of breath, very hot, and thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood," the caller told the 911 operator.

The man added Busch was "awake" and "on the bathroom floor right now" after previously battling what was described as a bad sinus cold.

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Health Crisis Turned Fatal

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image of A medical examiner determined Busch's sepsis caused widespread clotting throughout his body.
Source: mega

A medical examiner determined Busch's sepsis caused widespread clotting throughout his body.

Busch was rushed to a local hospital, and his family announced the morning of May 21 that the driver had been suffering from a "severe illness" and would not be racing that weekend.

The racing icon had previously hinted at health struggles after his May 10 race at Watkins Glen, New York, when he reportedly requested medical help over team radio.

"Tell him I need him after the race, please. I'm gonna need a shot," Busch said.

Days later, Busch admitted during an interview with motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck, "You can kind of hear it, I'm still not great."

"The cough was pretty substantial last week," he added.

His family later confirmed Busch was hospitalized and "undergoing treatment" while asking for privacy as the situation unfolded.

Less than seven hours later, NASCAR announced Busch's death in a heartbreaking statement shared on X.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers," the organization wrote while extending condolences to Busch's family and the motorsports community.

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