Top Irish Sports Celebrities and Their Net Worths

Ireland has always punched way above its weight in the sporting arena. We produce world-class talent across a massive range of disciplines, from the golf course right through to the boxing ring. Naturally, reaching the absolute pinnacle of any sport usually brings a fair bit of cash along with the trophies. Below, we will be taking a peek at the bank balances of some legendary Irish sports stars to see exactly what they have earned over the years. Some of these numbers might just surprise you.

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Rory McIlroy ($350 million)

Kicking things off with the absolute wealthiest on our list, we find Northern Ireland's own Rory McIlroy. The golfer has dominated the PGA Tour for well over a decade. Winning four major championships does wonders for your bank account. He has secured massive tournament payouts, alongside incredibly lucrative endorsement deals. His long-standing partnerships with global brands (e.g., Nike and TaylorMade) have padded his wallet significantly. Right now, his net worth sits at a jaw-dropping $350 million. Since he is still actively competing and leading the European Ryder Cup team, that number is only going to climb higher. Golf is a highly lucrative game, and Rory knows exactly how to capitalize on his immense talent.

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Roy Keane ($60 million)

Next up is a man who really needs no introduction. Roy Keane built his entire reputation as a fierce, uncompromising midfielder for Manchester United and the Republic of Ireland. During his playing days, he commanded one of the highest salaries in the Premier League, acting as the driving force behind a team that won almost everything available to them. Today, he remains a massive figure in the sport as a notoriously blunt television pundit. His harsh critiques of underperforming squads carry serious weight with the public. When Keane delivers a particularly scathing pre-match verdict, you can actually see the knock-on effect on market confidence across Irish online betting sites like NetBet as punters quickly second-guess their weekend bets. It makes total sense that his continued media presence, combined with his past managerial jobs at clubs like Sunderland, keeps his net worth sitting pretty at $60 million. He is just as entertaining with a microphone as he was with a football.

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Colm Cooper ($5 million)

Gaelic football is strictly an amateur sport. However, its biggest stars still find clever ways to build successful careers off the pitch. Colm Cooper, known to almost everyone as the "Gooch", is arguably one of the greatest forwards to ever kick a ball. During his time with Kerry, he won five All-Ireland Senior Football Championships. He never received a weekly wage for actually playing the game. His immense popularity, however, led to various sponsorships, media appearances, and a solid career in the financial sector. As a result, Cooper has built a very respectable net worth of around $5 million. It just goes to show that you do not need a professional contract to make a brilliant living from your sporting profile.

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Katie Taylor ($3 million)

Katie Taylor has completely changed the face of women's boxing. After taking home gold at the 2012 London Olympics, the Bray native turned professional and quickly took over the lightweight division. She has headlined massive arenas, which has obviously boosted her overall earnings. Her current net worth is estimated at $3 million. As she continues to take on huge fights, that figure is guaranteed to rise. Her career highlights are frankly ridiculous: Winning five consecutive gold medals at the Women's World Championships.

Becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Headlining a historic, sold-out event at Madison Square Garden. She is a true pioneer, and her bank balance reflects the hard work she has put in over the decades.

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Peter Canavan ($2 million)

Another Gaelic football icon making the list is Peter Canavan. Fans affectionately call him "Peter the Great", and he was the main driving force behind Tyrone's first-ever All-Ireland victory back in 2003. Much like Colm Cooper, Canavan had to balance the amateur status of the GAA while building a life outside the sport. He transitioned into teaching, and later became a highly respected manager and sports columnist. His dedication both on and off the field has resulted in a solid net worth of $2 million. So, even without a massive professional salary, his hard work paid off. He remains a highly respected voice in the GAA community today.

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Carl Frampton ($1.3 million)

Carl Frampton is easily one of the most beloved figures in Northern Irish sport. The Belfast-born boxer held world championships in two entirely different weight classes during a thrilling career. People loved Frampton for his gritty work rate, and his loyal supporters travelled in their thousands to pack out venues across the globe. Since hanging up his gloves back in 2021, he has carved out a nice little niche for himself in television and radio. By combining his old fight purses with his current broadcasting gigs, the Belfast man has managed to build up a tidy $1.3 million fortune. He is a brilliant example of a fighter who managed his career and his money wisely.

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Sonia O'Sullivan (Around $1 million)

Sonia O'Sullivan is simply one of Ireland's greatest track and field athletes. She completely dominated middle-distance running throughout the 1990s. She won a gold medal at the World Championships, alongside a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Track and field athletes generally do not earn the massive weekly wages seen in golf or football. However, O'Sullivan's sheer dominance earned her significant prize money and endorsements at her absolute peak. Today, her net worth sits at around $1 million. She paved the way for future generations of Irish runners, which is a legacy that money simply cannot buy.