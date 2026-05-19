Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Lauren Boebert

Rep. Thomas Massie Allegedly Bragged About Sex With Rep. Lauren Boebert Weeks After Wife Died, Ex Says

Photo of Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie's ex has dropped shocking allegations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Thomas Massie allegedly bragged about having sex with Rep. Lauren Boebert, his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia West has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer sat down for an interview with former congressional staffer West, and had plenty to say about the embattled U.S. rep.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Massie Accused of Sleeping With Lauren Boebert

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Massie has continued to take shots during his campaign.

In the bombshell interview, West claimed Massie's taxpayer-funded congressional staff helped him "cover up Massie's sexual improprieties, including alleged sexual encounters with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, within weeks of Massie's wife of 30 years passing away."

Massie’s congressional staff allegedly purchased burner phones known as "boner phones" that he used to communicate with his alleged sexual partners.

Massie's wife, Rhonda, died in 2004 due to respiratory complications of chronic autoimmune myopathy.

"Yesterday, my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest, kindest woman I ever, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda, went to Heaven," Massie said at the time.

Loomer claimed West did receive any "compensation for her interview and allegations against Rep. Massie." West also claimed that just weeks after Massie’s wife died, he told her about allegedly sleeping with Boebert, one of his biggest backers in the primary.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Slams Lauren Boebert for Supporting Thomas Massie

Photo of Lauren Boebert
Source: MEGA

Massie's ex claimed he had sex with Boerbert after his wife's death.

The conspiracy theorist added that West just "wants the voters in Kentucky’s 4th District and the American people to know the truth, and she doesn't want any other men or women to be sexually and emotionally exploited and abused the way she has been by a member of Congress who claims to be fighting for the Epstein victims."

The shocking allegations could not have come at a worse time for Massie, who is set to battle Ed Gallrein in Kentucky on Tuesday, May 19. President Trump has already endorsed Gallrein, and has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Massie, who is previously labeled a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

Massie is one of the few Republicans who has openly pushed back at Trump and some of his decisions.

In a follow-up post, Trump called out Boebert as well as Rand Paul for flying to Kentucky to campaign for Massie.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Boebert 'Couldn't Win!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has already bashed Boebert for supporting Massie.

After raging Boebert and Paul were "very difficult" and "highly unreasonable" for "parading around like fools for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Party," the 79-year-old focused in on Boebert.

"You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn't win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) – A Carpetbagger, indeed!" Trump went off. "Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!"

Trump even declared that, despite previously endorsing Boebert, "if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Graham Platner

Democratic Senate Candidate Boasts About Pleasuring Himself Inside a Porta-Potty in Shock Reddit Posts — Just Months After He Bashed Cops in Resurfaced Comments

Joy Behar spoke out against TrumpRx on 'The View'.

The View's Joy Behar Declares 'We're All Gonna Die' After Trump Launches New Prescription Drug Platform

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Trump endorsed Massie's political opponent, Ed Gallrein.

Massie, 55, has not been shy about calling out the president, even labeling his loyal staff the "Epstein administration." He also tore former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi apart for allegedly failing to provide full transparency on the release of the files.

"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie previously said after Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche said they were done releasing files.

Massie continued, "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files—they can't just take them down after production."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.