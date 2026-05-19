Rep. Thomas Massie Allegedly Bragged About Sex With Rep. Lauren Boebert Weeks After Wife Died, Ex Says

In the bombshell interview, West claimed Massie's taxpayer-funded congressional staff helped him "cover up Massie's sexual improprieties, including alleged sexual encounters with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, within weeks of Massie's wife of 30 years passing away."

Massie’s congressional staff allegedly purchased burner phones known as "boner phones" that he used to communicate with his alleged sexual partners.

Massie's wife, Rhonda, died in 2004 due to respiratory complications of chronic autoimmune myopathy.

"Yesterday, my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest, kindest woman I ever, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda, went to Heaven," Massie said at the time.

Loomer claimed West did receive any "compensation for her interview and allegations against Rep. Massie." West also claimed that just weeks after Massie’s wife died, he told her about allegedly sleeping with Boebert, one of his biggest backers in the primary.