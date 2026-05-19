Rep. Thomas Massie Allegedly Bragged About Sex With Rep. Lauren Boebert Weeks After Wife Died, Ex Says
May 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Thomas Massie allegedly bragged about having sex with Rep. Lauren Boebert, his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia West has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer sat down for an interview with former congressional staffer West, and had plenty to say about the embattled U.S. rep.
Thomas Massie Accused of Sleeping With Lauren Boebert
In the bombshell interview, West claimed Massie's taxpayer-funded congressional staff helped him "cover up Massie's sexual improprieties, including alleged sexual encounters with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, within weeks of Massie's wife of 30 years passing away."
Massie’s congressional staff allegedly purchased burner phones known as "boner phones" that he used to communicate with his alleged sexual partners.
Massie's wife, Rhonda, died in 2004 due to respiratory complications of chronic autoimmune myopathy.
"Yesterday, my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest, kindest woman I ever, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda, went to Heaven," Massie said at the time.
Loomer claimed West did receive any "compensation for her interview and allegations against Rep. Massie." West also claimed that just weeks after Massie’s wife died, he told her about allegedly sleeping with Boebert, one of his biggest backers in the primary.
President Trump Slams Lauren Boebert for Supporting Thomas Massie
The conspiracy theorist added that West just "wants the voters in Kentucky’s 4th District and the American people to know the truth, and she doesn't want any other men or women to be sexually and emotionally exploited and abused the way she has been by a member of Congress who claims to be fighting for the Epstein victims."
The shocking allegations could not have come at a worse time for Massie, who is set to battle Ed Gallrein in Kentucky on Tuesday, May 19. President Trump has already endorsed Gallrein, and has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Massie, who is previously labeled a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."
Massie is one of the few Republicans who has openly pushed back at Trump and some of his decisions.
In a follow-up post, Trump called out Boebert as well as Rand Paul for flying to Kentucky to campaign for Massie.
Lauren Boebert 'Couldn't Win!'
After raging Boebert and Paul were "very difficult" and "highly unreasonable" for "parading around like fools for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Party," the 79-year-old focused in on Boebert.
"You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn't win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) – A Carpetbagger, indeed!" Trump went off. "Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!"
Trump even declared that, despite previously endorsing Boebert, "if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"
Massie, 55, has not been shy about calling out the president, even labeling his loyal staff the "Epstein administration." He also tore former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi apart for allegedly failing to provide full transparency on the release of the files.
"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie previously said after Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche said they were done releasing files.
Massie continued, "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files—they can't just take them down after production."