EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Wedding Secrets Unveiled on Her 8th Anniversary With Harry — Including the Reason She 'Sobbed on Floor in Bathroom' Ahead of Her Big Day

Markle, now 44, and Harry, 41, appeared to embody a modern royal fairytale when they married before a star-studded congregation including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney.

Yet according to Harry's memoir Spare, the final days before the wedding were overshadowed by a bitter disagreement between Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales, over bridesmaids' dresses for Princess Charlotte, who was three at the time.

One royal source claimed the pressure surrounding the wedding also became emotionally overwhelming for Meghan.

The insider said, "There's a tendency for people to only remember the spectacle and glamour of the wedding itself, but Meghan was dealing with an extraordinary level of pressure behind closed doors.

"She was preparing to marry into one of the most intensely scrutinized families on the planet while every detail of her appearance, behavior, and relationships was being dissected globally. People close to the situation say there were moments where the emotional strain of trying to navigate royal expectations, family tensions, and relentless media attention became incredibly overwhelming for her."