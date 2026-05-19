Democratic Senate Candidate Boasts About Pleasuring Himself Inside a Porta-Potty in Shock Reddit Posts — Just Months After He Bashed Cops in Resurfaced Comments
May 19 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Graham Platner is in major hot water, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Democratic Maine Senate candidate is believed to have made disturbing Reddit posts about masturbating in 2017.
According to Fox News, Platner discussed pleasuring himself inside a porta-potty, writing, "I still have to j--k off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me." Platner's comments are said to have been made as part of a discussion about smells in the military.
Graham Platner's Odd Posts Exposed
Platner reportedly wasn't done posting strange comments, as it appears he also was left giddy over a graffiti drawing of a pe--s inside a portable restroom while in the military, describing it as "beautiful." Platner also labeled the drawing "engorged and veiny" with its "penetrative glory,"
This is not the first time Platner's apparent Reddit posts have come back to bite him. In late 2025, the 41-year-old had to defend himself when throwback posts calling Americans "racist" and cops "ba----ds" were discovered.
In one post, titled "White people aren't as racist or stupid as Trump thinks," Platner commented, "Living in white rural America, I'm afraid to tell you they actually are."
In response, Platner said, "I don't think any of that is indicative of who I am today, really. I'm not a communist. I'm not a socialist. I own a small business. I'm a Marine Corps veteran."
Graham Platner Bashes Cops in Throwback Post
After Platner's previous comment, "F--k these cops," was found, he added at the time, "I can honestly say that that is me just being an a--hole on the Internet. I have an immense number of friends who are police officers. They're not all ba----ds because they're literally buddies of mine."
Platner put his foot in his mouth again when yet another old post had him asking why Black people "don't tip."
"I was legitimately asking the question. I mean, that was the point of the thread, to ask a question," Platner explained when previously asked about the comment.
He explained, "... When I first started bartending... I had a conversation with a friend of mine who was Black, who was a bartender, who did a great job of walking me through structural injustice and feelings of a lack of agency.
"There were a whole bunch of reasons, and after that, I was like, 'Oh yeah, that makes absolutely perfect sense.' It was certainly not meant as a malicious thing. I was asking the question because that was kind of the point of the thread, actually."
While Platner admitted he had plenty of regrets of some of the stuff he posted on Reddit, his question about tipping was one he did not have issues posting.
"I've re-read a lot of the comments for obvious reasons. Many of them, I'm like, 'Oh God.' That one, I must say, like, I mean, I was legitimately curious, and it was certainly not meant in any malicious way,” Platner noted.
He added, "And I got an answer soon afterwards in reality from an actual person."
Platner is looking to dethrone Susan Collins as the 73-year-old is seeking a sixth term. In a recent RealClearPolitics poll, Platner had a 7-point lead over the longtime Republican.