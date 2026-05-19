Democratic Senate Candidate Boasts About Pleasuring Himself Inside a Porta-Potty in Shock Reddit Posts — Just Months After He Bashed Cops in Resurfaced Comments

Platner reportedly wasn't done posting strange comments, as it appears he also was left giddy over a graffiti drawing of a pe--s inside a portable restroom while in the military, describing it as "beautiful." Platner also labeled the drawing "engorged and veiny" with its "penetrative glory,"

This is not the first time Platner's apparent Reddit posts have come back to bite him. In late 2025, the 41-year-old had to defend himself when throwback posts calling Americans "racist" and cops "ba----ds" were discovered.

In one post, titled "White people aren't as racist or stupid as Trump thinks," Platner commented, "Living in white rural America, I'm afraid to tell you they actually are."

In response, Platner said, "I don't think any of that is indicative of who I am today, really. I'm not a communist. I'm not a socialist. I own a small business. I'm a Marine Corps veteran."