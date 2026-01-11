'Very Mad, Very Hot': Donald Trump Explodes in Profanity-Laced Phone Call to Susan Collins After GOP Senator Defies Him on Venezuela Vote

The measure cleared the committee and moved to the Senate floor in a 52–47 vote earlier in the day.

"He was very mad about the vote," a source told The Hill. "Very mad. Very hot."

The resolution would block Trump from authorizing military action following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a move that has complicated the administration's stated plans to seize control of Venezuela's oil resources.

According to the source, Trump "basically read her the riot act" during a call that reportedly came "out of the blue." Collins' office confirmed the call took place but declined to provide details about its contents.