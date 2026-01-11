Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Very Mad, Very Hot': Donald Trump Explodes in Profanity-Laced Phone Call to Susan Collins After GOP Senator Defies Him on Venezuela Vote

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Susan Collins
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump angrily confronted Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Republican Sen. Susan Collins during an angry, profanity-laced phone call after she voted against one of his top foreign policy priorities, RadarOnline.com can report.

The call came on Thursday, January 8, after Collins joined four other Republican senators in advancing a War Powers Act resolution that would restrict the president’s ability to use military force against Venezuela.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Phone Call

donald trump profanity laced phone call susan collins venezuela vote
Source: MEGA

The War Powers Act resolution would limit the president’s ability to use military force against Venezuela.

The measure cleared the committee and moved to the Senate floor in a 52–47 vote earlier in the day.

"He was very mad about the vote," a source told The Hill. "Very mad. Very hot."

The resolution would block Trump from authorizing military action following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a move that has complicated the administration's stated plans to seize control of Venezuela's oil resources.

According to the source, Trump "basically read her the riot act" during a call that reportedly came "out of the blue." Collins' office confirmed the call took place but declined to provide details about its contents.

Article continues below advertisement

Republicans Opposing Trump

donald trump profanity laced phone call susan collins venezuela vote
Source: MEGA

Collins was one of five Republican senators who joined Democrats.

Collins was not alone in opposing the president. Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley and Todd Young also voted to advance the resolution, triggering Trump's public backlash. The president later lashed out at the group on his Truth Social platform.

"Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America," Trump wrote. "Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and Todd Young should never be elected to office again."

The Vote

donald trump profanity laced phone call susan collins venezuela vote
Source: MEGA

The measure complicates Trump’s stated plans to seize control of Venezuela’s oil.

The vote comes at a sensitive time for Collins, who is up for reelection this year and facing a competitive race as Democratic challengers gain traction. Her seat is considered critical for Republicans hoping to retain control of the Senate following the midterms. Trump, however, has repeatedly signaled his opposition to Collins, and the heated call appears to underscore ongoing tensions within the party.

"The president obviously is unhappy with the vote," Collins told reporters afterward. "I guess this means that he would prefer to have Gov. Mills or somebody else with whom he's not had a great relationship. I don't know, I'm just not going to comment."

Trump has faced mounting scrutiny over the Venezuela operation that led to Maduro's capture. While Maduro remains in custody awaiting trial, Trump has said the United States plans to "run" Venezuela and sell millions of barrels of its oil.

On Friday, Trump met with executives from major oil companies, including Chevron and Exxon, to discuss Venezuela's oil infrastructure. During the meeting, the president, 79, briefly veered off topic during the meeting, pausing to speak at length about the White House ballroom currently under construction.

