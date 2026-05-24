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Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump 'Emotionally Distant' From Donald’s Older Children as She Ditches Don Jr.'s Wedding, Source Claims

split image of Melania Trump / Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Melania Trump reportedly skipped Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding alongside husband Donald Trump.

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May 24 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen as Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson during an intimate Bahamas wedding over the weekend, and insiders claim her absence was no accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first lady, 56, reportedly skipped the Saturday, May 23, celebration alongside husband President Donald Trump, with sources alleging longstanding tensions within the Trump family played a major role in the decision.

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Melania Reportedly Refused to Attend

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image of Sources claimed the first lady has remained 'emotionally distant' from Donald's older children for years.
Source: mega

Sources claimed the first lady has remained 'emotionally distant' from Donald's older children for years.

"Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald's adult children from previous marriages," an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack page, Naughty But Nice. "That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly."

Melania shares son Barron Trump, 20, with the president, 79, and sources claim she has remained "emotionally distant" from Trump's older children — Donald Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump — throughout much of their marriage.

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Claims of Emotional Distance Within the Family

image of Barron Trump also allegedly skipped the wedding festivities in the Bahamas.
Source: mega

Barron Trump also allegedly skipped the wedding festivities in the Bahamas.

According to insiders, Barron also skipped the wedding festivities and allegedly has little connection with his older half-siblings.

"Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany," another source claimed. "There's emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it."

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Trump Publicly Blamed Work Obligations

image of Donald publicly cited political obligations and tensions involving Iran for missing the ceremony.
Source: mega

Donald publicly cited political obligations and tensions involving Iran for missing the ceremony.

While Donald publicly blamed work obligations and mounting international tensions for missing his son's big day, insiders believe there was far more happening behind the scenes.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Donald wrote on Truth Social on May 22.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, before signing off: "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Just one day earlier, Donald hinted he might not attend while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

"Uh... he'd like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," the president said. "I'm going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

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White House Wedding Plans Were Scrapped

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image of Donald said he wanted to attend but felt it was important to remain at the White House.
Source: mega

Donald said he wanted to attend but felt it was important to remain at the White House.

The Bahamas ceremony reportedly came after the couple scrapped earlier hopes of hosting a White House wedding.

"They're very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn't be well-received," another insider told Rob's Substack last month.

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