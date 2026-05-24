EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Torments Behind Princess Diana's Brother's FOURTH Wedding to Woman 18 Years Younger Than Him — Including Her Bizarre Medical Legal Case

Charles Spencer has quietly married archaeologist Cat Jarman in a secret Arizona ceremony – which RadarOnline.com can reveal comes after personal turmoil, public controversy and a bizarre legal dispute involving allegations Charles' former wife disclosed Jarman's multiple sclerosis diagnosis without permission. Princess Diana's brother, 61, has tied the knot Friday in the American desert just months after finalizing his acrimonious divorce from third wife Karen Spencer – and only weeks after a bitter court battle between the two women was settled.

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Earl Spencer Ties the Knot with Podcaster Cat Jarman

Source: Mega;catjarman/Instagram Princess Diana's brother tied the knot in an intimate desert ceremony.

The deeply private ceremony marked Spencer's fourth marriage and came five years after Jarman, 44, first arrived at the Spencer family's ancestral Althorp Estate as part of an archaeological excavation searching for a lost Roman village. Instead, the pair formed a relationship which would eventually transform both their lives and ignite fierce scrutiny because of the timing of the romance, the 18-year age gap, and the collapse of Spencer's previous marriage. One source close to the couple said the whirlwind relationship emerged from a period of emotional upheaval for Spencer as he confronted long-buried trauma connected to his childhood. The insider said: "When Cat came into Charles' life, he was going through an extraordinarily difficult and reflective period emotionally. He was confronting painful memories from his boarding school years while writing about the abuse he suffered there in his memoir, and at the same time he was questioning the patterns that had defined so many of his previous marriages and relationships. "People around him felt he was emotionally raw and searching for stability, and Cat quickly became someone he leaned on heavily while trying to make sense of years of personal turmoil."

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View this post on Instagram Source: catjarman/Instagram Charles Spencer quietly married archaeologist Cat Jarman in Arizona.

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Intellectual Bond Evolves Amid High-Profile Divorce Fallout

Source: catjarman/Instagram Jarman first arrived at the Althorp Estate five years ago.

The source added: "Part of what drew Charles to Cat was that she came from a completely different background to the aristocratic environment he'd spent his whole life navigating. She wasn't particularly impressed by titles, social standing, or the traditions surrounding Althorp, and that apparently made their relationship feel more authentic to him. "But the romance unfolded against an incredibly messy backdrop. There were ongoing divorce tensions, the fallout from the legal dispute involving Karen, and intense public scrutiny because everything seemed to escalate so quickly. What may have started as an intellectual connection between two historians became wrapped up in a very public and emotionally complicated situation." Spencer first spoke openly about his relationship with Cat in late 2024, describing Jarman as unlike anyone he had dated previously. He said: "Cat is completely different to anyone I have been with before." The pair bonded over their shared fascination with history. Jarman is a respected Viking Age scholar, while Spencer has authored nine history books. Together they hosted a podcast alongside Richard Coles, developing what they described as a friendship rooted in "nerdy" passions before romance emerged sometime around March 2024.

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Shared Vulnerability Transforms Earl's Outlook on Intimacy

Source: Mega Spencer confronted long-buried trauma connected to his childhood

Spencer later admitted the relationship altered his understanding of intimacy and emotional connection following years of failed marriages. Reflecting on Jarman, he said: "With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not." He added: "She brings out the best in me." Jarman also acknowledged how discussions about Spencer's traumatic school experiences deepened their bond. She explained their conversations helped her "understand the man, and what had made him the way he was." The relationship became even more complicated after Jarman launched legal action against Karen Spencer, accusing her of disclosing private medical information relating to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. According to reports, Jarman alleged Karen informed not only Spencer but also Althorp staff members and employees at her daughter's school about the condition.

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New Countess Downplays Title to Focus on Academic Merits

Source: catjarman/Instagram Jarman launched legal action against Karen Spencer over privacy.