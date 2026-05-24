EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs' Marriage 'Killed by His Extreme Diet' — 'He Became a Totally Different Person'

They said: "Jason's entire mindset seemed to evolve after the weight loss. Before, he was far more relaxed and comfortable fading into family life, but once the transformation happened he became increasingly driven by image, career goals, and how he was perceived publicly. Friends started noticing that he carried himself differently and seemed much more consumed with maintaining this new version of himself.

"Losing the amount of weight he did before the break-up gave him a huge surge in confidence and energy, but it also shifted the balance of the relationship in ways neither of them really anticipated. People around them felt like Jenny was suddenly dealing with a different person emotionally and professionally.

"The transformation changed more than just his appearance – it affected his priorities, his outlook, and ultimately the dynamic between them. The diet was also extreme and affected his moods."

Biggs recently spoke publicly about the weight loss, explaining he initially changed his lifestyle after health concerns related to high cholesterol.

He said his "cholesterol came down 70 points" after adopting a stricter diet and fitness regime.

The actor is thought to have lost more than 40 pounds, though insiders suggested the physical transformation came with emotional consequences inside the marriage.

One source said: "At first, Jason was simply trying to get healthier and deal with the cholesterol issues, so nobody expected the transformation to become quite so dramatic. But as the weight kept coming off and people began complimenting him, it clearly had a major impact on his self-esteem. He became very proud of what he'd achieved physically and started carrying himself with a completely different level of confidence and swagger."

The source added: "It wasn't just about looking slimmer. The attention and positive reaction he received seemed to change how he viewed himself overall. Friends noticed he appeared more self-assured, more ambitious, and far more conscious of his image than he had been before."