'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Shockingly Splits From Wife of 18 Years — After His Booze and Drugs Battle
May 14 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET
American Pie star Jason Biggs is separating from his wife Jenny Mollen after 18 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor insists the former couple split on "good terms" and they are now "prioritizing" their two sons.
'They Are Very Much Connected'
This comes after the actress and model, 46, attended Biggs’ 48th birthday on May 12, for an intimate family gathering.
A source told People: "They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."
The pair met while working on the film My Best Friend's Girl together, which was released in 2008. They got engaged that same year, in January, and eloped four months later.
They tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Napa with 40 guests in attendance that year.
They now share two sons together, Sid, 12, and Lazio, 8.
Wife Plagued With Insecurities About Relationship
It was just over a year ago the duo celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with a joint post featuring some amusing moments together.
"17 years of this. Happy Anniversary @biggsjason," Mollen captioned the post.
However, Mollen was once plagued with insecurities in their relationship, which she detailed in a 2019 op-ed entitled I Used to Be Jealous of My Husband’s Ex, Then I Became a Mom.
"In my younger years (read: most of my 30s), I did drive-bys down her block, posted pics of myself in cute outfits I hoped she'd stumble across while googling me, and reeled her into interacting with me by finding things of hers around our house and gifting them back to her," she wrote for Parents.
'Jenny Is So Unique, So Funny, So Likable And So Fun'
Biggs opened up about his reaction to Mollen's piece, telling Us Weekly that he thought "it was a really sweet article."
"You know Jenny is so unique, so funny, so likable and so fun, and that whole experience sort of encapsulated all of that," the actor said. "But, you know, we change, we grow up. We have kids and life goes on, and the girl you stalked has kids."
"We’re changing, and we’re just kind of growing up, and for her, she felt like she needed to sort of say something about that and how she is not that person anymore."
Biggs also has been candid about his own troubled past, some of which seeped into his marriage with Mollen.
The Orange Is the New Black star is now sober after a battle with drugs and alcohol – and the addiction grew so dark he even hid his drug use from Mollen.
"I knew when I needed to call the coke dealer because I was gonna drink too much, and how much Ambien to take or benzos to take based on how much coke I'd had, so I'd come down but hopefully not die," he confessed on the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast last year.
After shooting to fame at 19 in the American Pie franchise, Biggs boasted that he had "money in the bank, coke in my pocket and nobody saying no to me."
"It was (amazing), but I was also aware of (how) crazy that was," he added.
Biggs also admitted to getting so blacked out during coke and booze-fueled benders that he'd forget what he did the night before.