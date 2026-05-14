'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Shockingly Splits From Wife of 18 Years — After His Booze and Drugs Battle

This comes after the actress and model, 46, attended Biggs’ 48th birthday on May 12, for an intimate family gathering.

A source told People: "They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

The pair met while working on the film My Best Friend's Girl together, which was released in 2008. They got engaged that same year, in January, and eloped four months later.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Napa with 40 guests in attendance that year.

They now share two sons together, Sid, 12, and Lazio, 8.