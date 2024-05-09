Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > American Pie
Exclusive

‘American Pie’ Star Seann William Scott Settles Divorce With Ex Olivia Korenberg, Will Not Pay Spousal Support

seann william scotthis ex olivia korenberg
Source: mega
By:

May 9 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Actor Seann William Scott and his ex-wife Olivia Korenberg hashed out a divorce settlement within weeks — and agreed to terms on custody and support.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the American Pie star told the court that he entered into a “written agreement” with Olivia “regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Article continues below advertisement
seann william scotthis ex olivia korenberg
Source: mega

In his filing, Scott agreed to pay child support but asked that both parties’ right to collect spousal support be terminated.

As we previously reported, Scott filed for divorce from Korenberg in February. The duo walked down the aisle in September 2019 in a secret ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
seann william scotthis ex olivia korenberg
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

In his petition, Scott listed the date of separation as October 2, 2023. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In his paperwork, Scott noted the couple signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement. He asked that his earnings from before, during, and after the marriage be awarded to him. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose Scott.

MORE ON:
American Pie
Article continues below advertisement
seann william scotthis ex olivia korenberg
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Scott became a household name after his role as Steve Stifler in the American Pie franchise. Last year, he spoke about the role that changed his life. He said he was only paid $8k for the 1999 film.

Article continues below advertisement

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby,’" he said.

“I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8,000," Scott explained.

Article continues below advertisement
seann william scotthis ex olivia korenberg pp
Source: mega

As we first reported, Scott recently slashed the price of his marital home by $200k. The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, home in Venice, California has sat on the market for over two months.

According to real estate records, Scott's dropped the price from $4.975 million down to $4.775 million. Despite the reduction, the actor has yet to unload the property.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.