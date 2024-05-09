Donald Trump Rages Against Paul Ryan in Fiery Midnight Rant After Former House Speaker Trashes Ex-President
Donald Trump went off on Paul Ryan in a late-night rant after the former House Speaker slammed the ex-president in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday night, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his anger towards Ryan.
He told his supporters, "Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox. Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He was the WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT Speaker of the House in its History. Fox will sink to the absolute bottom of the pack if Paul Ryan has anything to do with it!"
Ryan was appointed to the Fox Corporation Board of Directors in March 2019.
Earlier this year, Ryan said during an interview that he would not be voting for Trump in the upcoming election. "Not for me," he said. "Character is too important to me, and it's a job that requires the kind of character he just doesn't have."
Ryan said he would write in another Republican's name — like he did in 2020.
Last year, Ryan made similar comments about Trump. He said he did not believe Trump would become the nominee, "because everyone knows we’ll lose the election if we nominate this guy again.”
Trump and Ryan had a rocky relationship while Trump was in office.
In December 2023, Ryan blasted Trump after he blamed the former House Speaker for Republican election losses.
“Trump’s not a conservative,” Ryan said. “He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So, historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, make him feel good at any given moment.”
In 2016, before his election win, Trump told Bill O'Reilly he didn't want Ryan's support.
“I don’t want his support,” Trump said. “I don’t care about his support. What I want to do is I want to win for the people.”
Trump has a lot on his mind. He is expected to return to court today for another day of his hush money trial in New York. Adult film star Stormy Daniels will continue on the stand.
Earlier this week, Stormy testified that Trump spanked her with a magazine and that their sexual encounter was short.