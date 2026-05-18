Jason Biggs' 'Giant Ego Boost' From Extreme Weigh Loss Sparked Shock Split From Wife of 18 Years — He 'Changed' After Shedding Pounds

Biggs, who sparked Ozempic rumors courtesy of his slimmed down look, announced last week his marriage was over, but sources close to the former couple insist they remain on good terns.

However, other insiders behind the scenes claim Biggs' recent "change" brought disharmony within the marriage.

An insider told Daily Mail: "Jason definitely has changed since his weight-loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego

"I don't think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he's proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be."