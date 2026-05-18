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Home > Celebrity > American Pie

Jason Biggs' 'Giant Ego Boost' From Extreme Weigh Loss Sparked Shock Split From Wife of 18 Years — He 'Changed' After Shedding Pounds

picture of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Source: MEGA

Jason Biggs' shock split from wife Jenny Mollen was sparked by his ego-boost from his dramatic weight loss, claims insiders.

May 18 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

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Jason Biggs' "ego-boost" from his dramatic weight-loss sparked issues in his marriage with wife Jenny Mollen before their shock split, insiders claim.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Pie star’s newfound confidence, coupled with pressure from a career renaissance, "drove a wedge" between the couple, who had been been married for 18 years.

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'Jason Has Definitely Changed Since Weight Loss'

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picture of Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

The actor sparked Ozempic rumors due to his significant weight-loss.

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Biggs, who sparked Ozempic rumors courtesy of his slimmed down look, announced last week his marriage was over, but sources close to the former couple insist they remain on good terns.

However, other insiders behind the scenes claim Biggs' recent "change" brought disharmony within the marriage.

An insider told Daily Mail: "Jason definitely has changed since his weight-loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego

"I don't think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he's proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be."

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'More Stress in His Life Lately'

picture of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Source: MEGA

New work projects for Biggs also piled more strain onto his marriage, claim sources.

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In addition, the source said that "stress" from his recent work projects also "caused a bit of a wedge" between the actor, 48, and Mollen, 46.

A source said: "He had his first big directorial debut (with the movie Untitled Home Invasion Romance) last year, and that was a really stressful time for him.

"Trying to remain in the spotlight and continue to put out projects that are just as entertaining as what he was known for previously can be a difficult task," the source continued. "But he has this reputation and he knows that and he puts pressure on himself to do things that are going to get just as much attention."

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Raunchy Relationship

picture of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Source: MEGA

Biggs once told how his wife hired him an escort for his birthday.

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Biggs and Mollen, who share sons Sid, 12, and Lazio, 8, met while they were both working on the 2008 film My Best Friend's Girl, which saw them engaged and eloping within four months.

In 2011, the pair made headlines when Mollen hired an escort for her husband, who Biggs slept with while his wife lay in bed next to them, watching and eating a bag of chips.

"It was for a birthday... we had only been together for a year or two, but we had been talking about doing something crazy and fun, and we had a Vegas trip planned," Biggs told TV host Larry David later. "The truth is... everything that could go wrong did go wrong."

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picture of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim there have been growing 'issues' between the couple for some time.

But that was then, and now our insider tells us that there have been growing "issues" between the couple for "a while."

Couples' therapy "really helped them stay in their marriage as long as they have," the insider added, but it seems to have run its course.

"I think if they didn't do therapy, they would've split maybe two or three years ago," the source said.

A separate insider said: "They really did just drift apart. There is no other party or anything like that. The relationship just ran its course."

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