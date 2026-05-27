EXCLUSIVE: 'Dementia-Riddled' Donald Trump's Health Secrets Exposed After He Undergoes 'Grueling' Physical Exam — Which He Has Power to Keep From the Public
May 27 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Donald Trump, has undergone what aides told RadarOnline.com was a "grueling" medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center amid mounting questions about his stamina, visible bruising and claims he may be hiding a dementia battle from the public.
But despite the 79-year-old Republican declaring he is in perfect health, we can also reveal why he has the power to keep his results secret from the public.
Trump Declares His Health Is 'Perfect'
The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Bethesda, Maryland, facility on Tuesday, May 26, for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."
The examination came weeks before Trump's 80th birthday and followed months of public appearances in which cameras repeatedly captured him closing his eyes during meetings and events.
While the White House insists Trump remains in excellent condition, critics and some medical experts have raised concerns about his mental sharpness and physical decline – while other critics have gone further by saying he is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.
Trump has repeatedly defended his cognitive abilities at rallies and public events.
Speaking recently in New York state, he said: "So I've taken (a cognitive test), and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you, because it is a positive thing."
He added: "It starts off with an easy question. And by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher."
Critics Question Trump's Mental Sharpness
The White House has consistently dismissed speculation surrounding Trump's health.
Yet questions have intensified after Trump was filmed with his eyes closed during a dairy policy event in January, a Board of Peace meeting in February, a public safety roundtable in March, and a healthcare affordability event in April. And at a maternal health event on May 11, he appeared to keep his eyes shut for at least 15 seconds while seated at his desk.
Trump later denied falling asleep, telling interviewers earlier this year: "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking… they'll catch me with the blink."
He also insisted he had shut his eyes during a cabinet meeting because he was bored rather than tired.
Photographs have also shown now-infamous bruising on Trump's hand, a red rash around his neck, and swollen ankles, all of which have fueled additional concern about the state of his health.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the bruising to constant handshaking and Trump's daily aspirin use, while Navy physician Dr. Sean Barbabella said the rash was linked to a "preventative skin treatment."
Doctors Debate Trump's Health Concerns
Barbabella previously disclosed Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older adults which can cause swelling in the legs and ankles.
He also claimed Trump's "cardiac age" was roughly 14 years younger than his actual age and said cognitive testing using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment produced a normal score of 30 out of 30.
Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician, said public concern surrounding Trump's condition was increasing as he approached 80.
Kuhlman admitted: "I think concern for the president's physical health is probably at an all-time high, and I think advanced physical age is the No. 1 concern."
There is no legal requirement forcing presidents to release full medical records, leaving Trump with broad authority over what information becomes public.
A source told us: "Trump can tell the public what he wants, but due to the fact he is a specialist in spreading fake news, there is no reason for millions of citizens to believe what he says.
"The truth is, suspicions are growing he is riddled with dementia."
Dementia Claims Continue To Grow
A statement from more than 30 neurologists, psychiatrists, and other medical experts – who acknowledged they've never examined him – which was issued last month, said Trump was mentally unfit to serve as president.
It also warned of an "increasingly dangerous decline" in his behavior based on what the experts called "objectively observable signs of serious medical concern."
Following his last publicly disclosed exam, which was described as a routine follow-up last October, Trump's physician issued a one-page summary saying the president was in "exceptional health."
It failed to divulge a raft of specific results.