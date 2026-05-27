EXCLUSIVE: 'Dementia-Riddled' Donald Trump's Health Secrets Exposed After He Undergoes 'Grueling' Physical Exam — Which He Has Power to Keep From the Public

The president spent roughly three and a half hours at the Bethesda, Maryland, facility on Tuesday, May 26, for his annual medical and dental evaluations before declaring on Truth Social "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."

The examination came weeks before Trump's 80th birthday and followed months of public appearances in which cameras repeatedly captured him closing his eyes during meetings and events.

While the White House insists Trump remains in excellent condition, critics and some medical experts have raised concerns about his mental sharpness and physical decline – while other critics have gone further by saying he is hiding a secret dementia diagnosis.

Trump has repeatedly defended his cognitive abilities at rallies and public events.

Speaking recently in New York state, he said: "So I've taken (a cognitive test), and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you, because it is a positive thing."

He added: "It starts off with an easy question. And by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher."