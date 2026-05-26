Trump's Private Iran Phone Call Revealed: Joe Scarborough Claims He Urged Prez Not to Go to War in Frantic Secret Conversation

But Scarborough also admitted he wasn't a fan of the reports of ongoing peace talks, calling the potential "deal" rumored to be on the table could be a "disaster."

"The president keeps talking about how we’re going to end Iran’s nuclear program. This deal, as people recognize, does not do that, and if you punt the ball, the Iranians will never do a deal," he said on Morning Joe. "Trump, if he did this deal, would find himself in a position far weaker than Barack Obama ever was in. That’s just data. That’s not opinion."

Scarborough also claimed that critics who call out his assessment as "fake news" would be "lying."

"We’re talking about the fact that we’re in a worse position if we make this deal than we were before the war," the television host said. "In a very ominous sign, the hard-liners on the Far Right in Iran who have taken over the government are saying that as well."