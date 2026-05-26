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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Private Iran Phone Call Revealed: Joe Scarborough Claims He Urged Prez Not to Go to War in Frantic Secret Conversation

Joe Scarborough railed against the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Source: MSNBC/YouTube; MEGA

Joe Scarborough railed against the ongoing conflict with Iran.

May 26 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Joe Scarborough revealed he urged Donald Trump not to go to war in a private phone call that took place before the U.S. and Israel dropped bombs on Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Morning Joe host, 63, claimed that if the POTUS, 79, had consulted more experts, they would have told him that the conflict would turn into a "nightmare."

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'Don't Go'

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Donald Trump launched an attack against Iran in February.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump launched an attack against Iran in February.

"Let me tell you what experts told everybody about Iran — don’t go!" Scarborough said on his Tuesday, May 26, installment of the news show. "Don’t go into Iran! Because if you go into Iran, they’ll cut off the Strait (of Hormuz) immediately!"

"People have been saying it since the early 1980s. You can’t do it because they’ll cut off this strait," he continued. "And yet they did it anyway."

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'Iran Is Not Venezuela'

Joe Scarborough claimed he told Donald Trump not to go to war with Iran.
Source: MEGA

Joe Scarborough claimed he told Donald Trump not to go to war with Iran.

"I told him on the phone, ‘Iran is not Venezuela!'" Scarborough clarified of their somber conversation. "‘Don’t listen to Lindsey Graham! Don’t do it! Iran is not Venezuela!’ But he thought it was. Experts told him it wasn’t."

"If he had talked to anybody on the Iran desk in the CIA, they would have said, ‘No, this is a nightmare. You will get entangled in a quagmire there. Don’t go!'" he explained. "And so, experts… sometimes, actually, you need to pick up the phone and call one or two of them, because they will stop you from getting involved in what Bob Kagan, an expert, says could be one of the greatest military defeats in the past century."

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Joe Scarborough Thinks Iran Peace Talks Could Be a 'Disaster'

Joe Scarborough warned of a potential 'disaster' deal with Iran.
Source: MSNBC/YouTube

Joe Scarborough warned of a potential 'disaster' deal with Iran.

But Scarborough also admitted he wasn't a fan of the reports of ongoing peace talks, calling the potential "deal" rumored to be on the table could be a "disaster."

"The president keeps talking about how we’re going to end Iran’s nuclear program. This deal, as people recognize, does not do that, and if you punt the ball, the Iranians will never do a deal," he said on Morning Joe. "Trump, if he did this deal, would find himself in a position far weaker than Barack Obama ever was in. That’s just data. That’s not opinion."

Scarborough also claimed that critics who call out his assessment as "fake news" would be "lying."

"We’re talking about the fact that we’re in a worse position if we make this deal than we were before the war," the television host said. "In a very ominous sign, the hard-liners on the Far Right in Iran who have taken over the government are saying that as well."

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Joe Rogan has criticized the war in Iran.
Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Joe Rogan has criticized the war in Iran.

This comes after Radar reported that former Trump allies, including Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly have all harshly criticized the war in Iran.

Rogan called the conflict "stupid" and implied that it was the opposite of the 79-year-old's 2024 election campaign promises to "end these stupid, senseless wars," while Kelly suggested American military members were dying for a cause that Israel may have spearheaded.

"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country," she said at the time. "I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel."

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