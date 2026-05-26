EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Stunned His Son-in-Law With 'Shockingly Egotistical Move' During His Daughter Princess Eugenie's Nuptials

The former Prince Andrew has been accused of making a "shockingly egotistical move" during his daughter Princess Eugenie 's royal wedding after apparently insisting on a grand Windsor procession, which is said to have left her future husband deeply uneasy about appearing overly regal in front of the public.

Another insider added: "Jack was worried the spectacle risked looking overblown. Andrew has always been extremely conscious of rank, ceremony, and public attention, and some people inside royal circles felt he pushed too hard for the wedding to have the feel of a major state occasion."

A royal source told us: "There were definitely people at the time who thought Andrew was determined to make Eugenie's wedding feel every bit as grand and important as the weddings of more senior royals. But critics felt his idea to mount a procession in its honor reflected his own runaway ego and obsession with status rather than what his daughter and husband actually wanted. It was a shockingly egotistical move."

The ceremony took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor on October 12, 2018, during a period when Andrew was still a working royal but already facing growing questions about his judgment and public image before the full fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal engulfed him.

The writer added: "The groom was alarmed that Prince Andrew insisted on a procession through Windsor, fearing that no one would be there to cheer them. But Windsor loves a procession and there was a good turnout."

Vickers continued: "It did not garner as much publicity, and the Duke of York was irked that it would not be filmed for the major networks, though he persuaded a company to capture it."

In his account of the wedding, Vickers described tensions surrounding how the ceremony would be presented publicly after major broadcasters declined to televise it live.

Experts have said both royal sisters may eventually be able to carve out stable roles within the Royal Family despite the lingering controversy surrounding their father.

The renewed attention on Eugenie's wedding arrives as questions continue surrounding the future roles of both her and her sister Princess Beatrice , 37, within the monarchy following years of reputational damage linked to Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein.

The newlyweds rode in the Scottish State Coach and waved to well-wishers on a route through Windsor town centre, leaving Castle Hill before proceeding along part of the High Street and returning to Windsor Castle via Cambridge Gate.

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One royal source said: "There is genuine sympathy in some royal circles for Beatrice and Eugenie because, whatever people think about Andrew, neither of the sisters created the scandal that has followed their family for years. A lot of people around the monarchy believe they have effectively become collateral damage from their parents' reputational disasters, and there is a feeling they deserve the opportunity to establish meaningful, respected roles in public life independent of that baggage."

The insider added: "Charles is understood to have a softer view toward the York sisters than some other senior royals because he does not want them permanently punished for mistakes and controversies they had no direct involvement in. But the problem for the Palace is that public opinion remains complicated. There is still a lingering association with Andrew and the Epstein fallout, and officials know any attempt to bring Beatrice or Eugenie closer into the royal fold risks criticism from people who think the family has not fully moved on from that chapter."

The source continued: "Behind the scenes, there is a recognition that this has probably been emotionally exhausting for both women. Their family name became toxic almost overnight, their father's public collapse played out globally, and every appearance they make still attracts scrutiny about where they stand within the institution. It has created a very difficult balancing act between loyalty to their parents and protecting their own futures."

The source also said both princesses had strong support systems helping them navigate ongoing scrutiny.

They added: "There are many people who feel Beatrice and Eugenie have found themselves carrying the consequences of scandals they did not personally create, and naturally, there is sympathy for that. Whatever criticism exists around the York family, the sisters themselves have largely tried to stay out of controversy and build stable private lives, so some insiders believe it would be unfair to see them completely ostracized because of the actions of others around them.

"At the same time, people close to the situation do not believe they are in danger of falling apart under the pressure. Both princesses are surrounded by extremely strong support networks, financially and emotionally. Their marriages appear solid, their husbands are successful and protective, and they still have access to considerable privilege and security compared with most people facing public scrutiny.

"This has unquestionably been an uncomfortable and isolating period for them, particularly with the constant media attention surrounding Andrew, but there is a sense within royal circles that they are resilient enough to weather it. They have family support, wealth, private connections, and the ability to step away from the spotlight when necessary, which gives them a level of protection many others would never have."