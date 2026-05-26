Melania Trump Snubs Don Jr.: First Lady Skips Out on Stepson's Wedding in the Bahamas — Just Months After She Kept Him Off Barron's Birthday Party Guest List

All of Don Jr.'s closest relatives were present for the nuptials in the Bahamas, including siblings Ivanka and Eric, as well as half-sister Tiffany and their respective spouses.

Many of them shared photos from the island celebrations, proving to be a major Trump family gathering.

The groom's father, Donald Trump, said he hoped to attend, telling reporters on May 21, "He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it."

However, the president later noted, "This is not good timing for me," citing, "Everything called Iran and other things."