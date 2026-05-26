The tirzepatide programs today are becoming popular in the segment of weight loss management. They integrate coaching, telehealth, prescription access, and lab monitoring into a simplified system. The best programs include fair pricing, a high-end pharmacy, medical oversight, lifestyle coaching, and patient assistance. Here are 7 programs for you to read about and make a final choice.

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1. ThinEra

This clinic has earned strong customer popularity, goodwill, and trust, with a 5-star client rating. ThinEra is known for its semaglutide and tirzepatide injections, as well as other high-end weight-loss medications sourced from trusted providers. They run comprehensive lab tests to assess patient eligibility and to track symptoms and progress throughout treatment. With a set of follow-ups via direct messaging, they make dosage changes.

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2. Ro Body

Ro Body is popular for its clean communications from physicians and metabolic care format. It has a 4.5-star client rating for provider support and user experience. The Ro Body program includes lab testing, coaching, prescription management, and continuous monitoring. Patients find the platform polished, clinicians responsive, and an integrated model of care for tirzepatide and other GLP-1 medications.

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3. WeightWatchers Clinic

With a 5-star client rating, WeightWatchers Clinic has gained popularity over the years. Their Med+ program provides access to tirzepatide along with behavior coaching, support for tracking nutrition, and community accountability. The clinic is also known for combining old-fashioned practices with a modern approach to obesity medicine. That way, they develop a "coach plus clinician" ecosystem rather than relying solely on medications.

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4. Mochi Health

Mochi Health has a 4.3-star rating from Forbes Health and is praised for its affordability and patient experience. The subscription includes clinician visits, nutrition guidance, and compounded tirzepatide options when available. Their app is easy to use, looks clean, and has transparent, simple pricing. Scheduling appointments is fast and seamless.

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5. Hims & Hers

As a popular telehealth ecosystem with a 4.1-star client rating, Hims & Hers provides access to medications through a digital dashboard. It contains all educational and wellness products related to the use of weight loss medications. The service offered by this clinic is easy to use and can treat patients nationwide.

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6. PlushCare

This clinic is known for providing high-quality, physician-led visits with an emphasis on thorough patient screening. PlushCare has a client rating of 4.1 stars for advanced clinical features and providing high-end medications, such as Zepbound. Other factors that make this clinic popular are its continuity of care, insurance support, and thorough follow-ups.

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7. Calibrate

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Calibrate places importance on metabolic health, other than offering GLP-1 medications. It has a 4.3-star client rating and is known for its structured approach to promoting long-term changes in individuals' daily behaviors through weekly one-on-one coaching and lab analyses. The clinic also offers behaviorally focused care with the intention of creating long-lasting, transformational relationships

Final Choice