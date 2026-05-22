Trump's Granddaughter Kai Accidentally Exposes Which Famous Family Members Snubbed Her High School Graduation Ceremony
May 22 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kai Trump gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her high school graduation in her latest vlog, but in the process, she accidentally revealed which of her famous family members failed to show up for the major milestone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old's divorced parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, were there to cheer her on, but the wider family snubbed the affair, despite most of them also living in South Florida.
Only One of Donald Trump Jr.'s Siblings Was There
Kai graduated on May 15 from The Benjamin School. She documented her activities leading up to and during her commencement in a vlog she posted to YouTube on May 21.
Her frequent golfing partner and close pal, Allen Kournikova, helped provide commentary ahead of the students walking in. There was an empty seat next to him. Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, was seen in the next chair over perusing the graduation program with Kai's aunt Tiffany Trump.
"Everyone knows how hard she works at golf and sports. But on the academic side, people don't understand how hard she works, how much she studies, how many late nights she puts in to studying and being a student-athlete; that balance is hard, as all of us student-athletes know, right? So, it's really a rewarding day for her," former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova's half-brother shared.
Here Comes the Class of 2026
As the students made their way onstage, a wider shot showed Don Jr. in his seat, taking video on his phone. Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, was next to her, as Kai's younger brother, Donald Trump III, 17, and her younger sister, Chloe, 11, sat on either side of Vanessa.
There were two empty aisle-adjacent seats on Chloe's side, so it was unclear whether they were being held for the Trump family's guests.
Noticeably absent in the video were Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.
The couple and their three kids live only 90 minutes south of Jupiter in a lavish $24 million Indian Creek, Florida, mansion.
Kai’s grandfather, Donald Trump, was notably absent from the South Florida graduation ceremony, as the president was aboard Air Force One returning from a high-stakes summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping when the commencement celebration took place.
However, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were also not in attendance, despite remaining in the U.S. and having a nearby home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
The NYU business student is only one year older than his graduating niece, who affectionately calls him "Uncle B."
Don Jr.'s brother Eric and his wife, Lara, also live in Jupiter, but were unable to attend the graduation after joining the president on his trip to China in a capacity of familial support.
Graduation Well Wishes From Grandpa Donald Trump
While the president was still in the air on his way back to the U.S., he made sure to check in on his eldest grandchild ahead of her graduation ceremony.
Kai was seen getting her hair done at a salon when the phone rang and it was "Grandpa" on her screensaver, along with the familiar initials "DT."
While The Don's voice wasn't heard, Kai responded, "Yeah," then "Alright. Love you. Goodbye," before ending the call.
"Isn't it so cute though?" she asked. "He just calls me whenever. I mean, he literally is on the way back from China, and he's like calling me, I don't know. Very, very cute."