Trump's Granddaughter Kai Accidentally Exposes Which Famous Family Members Snubbed Her High School Graduation Ceremony

Kai graduated on May 15 from The Benjamin School. She documented her activities leading up to and during her commencement in a vlog she posted to YouTube on May 21.

Her frequent golfing partner and close pal, Allen Kournikova, helped provide commentary ahead of the students walking in. There was an empty seat next to him. Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, was seen in the next chair over perusing the graduation program with Kai's aunt Tiffany Trump.

"Everyone knows how hard she works at golf and sports. But on the academic side, people don't understand how hard she works, how much she studies, how many late nights she puts in to studying and being a student-athlete; that balance is hard, as all of us student-athletes know, right? So, it's really a rewarding day for her," former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova's half-brother shared.