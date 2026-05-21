From Prez to Grandpa Mode: Kai Trump Shares Rare Glimpse Into Bond With The Don After Receiving Surprise Air Force One Call

The moment came during a Vlog Kai posted on YouTube on Thursday, May 21, in which she shared all the highlights of her graduation day six days earlier.

The Don wasn't able to make it there in person when she walked the stage of Jupiter, Florida's The Benjamin School, so a heartfelt phone call was the next best thing as he flew home from a two-day summit in Beijing with China's leader, Xi Jinping.

Kai was in the middle of getting fresh highlights and a blowout when her phone rang. She looked up at the camera and happily exclaimed, "Oh, my grandpa is calling me."

She lifted the device to reveal the initials "DT" and "Grandpa" as the screensaver, then picked up.