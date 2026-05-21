From Prez to Grandpa Mode: Kai Trump Shares Rare Glimpse Into Bond With The Don After Receiving Surprise Air Force One Call
May 21 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
While the world debated the fallout from Donald Trump’s high-stakes China summit, the president was busy playing proud grandpa, calling his beloved granddaughter, Kai Trump, from Air Force One to wish her a happy graduation day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old shared the touching moment between the duo as she was getting ready for her commencement, taking the call while at the salon, and revealing what the screensaver is for her 79-year-old Grandfather-in-Chief.
Donald Trump Calls Granddaughter Kai En Route Home From China
The moment came during a Vlog Kai posted on YouTube on Thursday, May 21, in which she shared all the highlights of her graduation day six days earlier.
The Don wasn't able to make it there in person when she walked the stage of Jupiter, Florida's The Benjamin School, so a heartfelt phone call was the next best thing as he flew home from a two-day summit in Beijing with China's leader, Xi Jinping.
Kai was in the middle of getting fresh highlights and a blowout when her phone rang. She looked up at the camera and happily exclaimed, "Oh, my grandpa is calling me."
She lifted the device to reveal the initials "DT" and "Grandpa" as the screensaver, then picked up.
'He Literally Is Just Like a Grandpa'
While the president's voice wasn't heard and most of the call was kept out of the Vlog, Kai was heard at the end, saying "Yeah," followed by "Alright. Love you. Goodbye," before hanging up and saying to herself, "So cute."
"Isn't it so cute though? He just calls me whenever," the University of Miami golf recruit told her stylist as well as her 1.48 million YouTube subscribers.
"He literally is just like a grandpa, I swear," Kai gushed about the president, who is a grandfather to 11 grandchildren. But as the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's five kids, Kai clearly holds a special place in his heart.
"I mean, he literally is on the way back from China, and he's like calling me, I don't know. Very, very cute," Kai sweetly beamed.
Kai started her graduation video with another tribute to her grandfather by hitting the links at his private Trump Jupiter golf club.
After knocking out some shots with her coach, the duo grabbed lunch at the club's restaurant.
The meal proved that The Don really does love to have his name across all things he owns, as the camera looked down at a burger and fries with the name "Trump" seared atop the brioche bun.
Kai Trump Had Her Graduation Photos Taken on Grandfather's Golf Course
Kai even made her grandpa's golf course and club the setting for her professional graduation photos, as the aspiring pro golfer decided to pass on having the portraits taken at the beach.
After four hours of tiring ceremony rehearsals, the teen was back on the greens and the clubhouse grand patio in a white, strapless minidress with her cap and gown, even using a golf club as a prop in some shots.
"So we're going to take some photos, and then we'll see you at the beach....If we make it in time. I don't know. This honestly, literally might be better than the beach. I feel like everyone does the beach. We'll see where the wind takes us," Kai shared as the golden light hit, and the session remained at Trump Jupiter until night fell.
The president and his granddaughter have long shared their mutual love of golf. Not only do they play as often as his schedule allows, but Kai also joined Donald for a trip to the Ryder Cup in September 2025.