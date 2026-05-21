Joe Biden's Presidency Dreams Were 'Crushed' Over Not Being 'Part of the Epstein Class,' Son Hunter Claims — Months After Pedo's Files Were Exposed
May 21 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has fiercely defended his embattled father, Joe, while taking swipes at both political parties that he feels turned their backs on the aging president, RadarOnline.com can report.
Joe's youngest son sat down with far-right podcaster Candace Owens for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview.
Hunter Biden Shoots His Shot
Hunter, 56, held little back when joining Owens for her self-titled podcast on Thursday, May 21 – especially when it came to expressing his frustration with the Democratic party after they seemingly shoved Joe out the door and pushed Kamala Harris into the 2024 election race.
"Something has changed, Candace. It's not left or right," Hunter blasted. "The DC elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never a part of that club. He was never part of the (Jeffrey) Epstein class."
The former first son was likely referring to the group of powerful politicians photographed several times in the Epstein files — including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.
Cutting Off Kamala Harris
Joe is reportedly still bitter from his presidential push-out, especially in his relationship with the woman who took over his reelection campaign, Kamala Harris.
In her own explosive tell-all, Harris confessed that she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.
"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she wrote.
Harris also claimed the Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.
"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she wrote.
Hunter Confronts His Drug Addiction
As for Hunter, he's facing his own troubled past, confessing to Owens, "I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead."
Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter described hitting rock bottom.
"My marriage fell apart, and it just started a really, really dark cycle," he says. "My brother called me and said, 'This has got to stop.' ... And it forced me into a choice. And the choice was, do I get out of bed and live, or do I die?"
Joe Biden to the Rescue
Hunter has admittedly struggled with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was, and he took a hit of the powerful narcotic every 15 minutes. He's also previously said that at the height of his addiction, his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
Hunter had gotten so out of control, Joe, who was serving as vice president to then-President Barack Obama, had to confront him at his home.
He reportedly told his son, "I know you're not fine, Hunter. You need help."
Still, Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems.
"He never let me forget that all was not lost," Hunter explained. "He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got – and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."