Joe Biden's Presidency Dreams Were 'Crushed' Over Not Being 'Part of the Epstein Class,' Son Hunter Claims — Months After Pedo's Files Were Exposed

Joe is reportedly still bitter from his presidential push-out, especially in his relationship with the woman who took over his reelection campaign, Kamala Harris.

In her own explosive tell-all, Harris confessed that she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.

"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she wrote.

Harris also claimed the Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.

"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she wrote.