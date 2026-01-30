EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Throws Dad Joe Under the Bus — With Disgraced Son Under Fire For Blasting 'Failures' of Ailing Dad
Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Backbiting Hunter Biden bashed Joe Biden's presidential policies on immigration – and the disastrous U.S. pullout of Afghanistan during his dad's administration – in what sources called a shocking slap to the face of the man who signed the pardon that kept the trouble magnet out of federal prison.
While claiming Joe, 83, did "exceedingly well" as America's 46th president, the foul-mouthed former first son, 55, recently admitted during an appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show that his dad's Oval Office term had some "real" failures.
Hunter Blasts Dad’s Afghanistan Failure
"I think one of the failures was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan," huffs Hunter, referring to the chaotic 2021 departure of American forces from the Middle Eastern tinderbox. "It was an obvious f---ing failure. I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it."
Disgraced Hunter, whose notorious lost laptop resurfaced in 2020 with photos showing him smoking crack cocaine and frolicking with hookers, continues to humiliate his prostate cancer-stricken pop by running his mouth, sources said.
During the nearly six-hour interview, Hunter slammed his doddering dad for allowing millions of undocumented migrants to cross the border – including 18,000 classified as terrorists by American intelligence agencies.
Hunter Pushes Hardline Immigration Views
"We need vibrant immigration," he said. "But we don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources believe debt-riddled Hunter is aiming to usurp 74-year-old stepmother Jill Biden to become conservator of his ailing father – and his reported $10million fortune.
Many believe the power-hungry former first lady may have hidden Biden's deteriorating mental and physical condition during his administration, which ran from 2021 to 2025.
Hunter’s Rants Undercut Biden Legacy
Biden, whose advanced cancer has spread to his bones, was forced to abort his reelection bid at the 11th hour in 2024 after actor George Clooney's newspaper op-ed questioned his mental faculties.
But before leaving office last January, the commander in chief hand-signed a pardon for Hunter, who had previously pleaded guilty to evading a $1.4 million tax bill and was convicted on three federal gun charges.
Hunter's gabfest isn't the first time the self-proclaimed artist participated in a free-wheeling interview that seemed to damage his reputation. In July on YouTube, he fumed "f--k you" to Clooney for helping push his father off the ticket and bragged about his past habit: "People think of crack as being dirty. It's the exact opposite."