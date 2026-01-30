EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Throws Dad Joe Under the Bus — With Disgraced Son Under Fire For Blasting 'Failures' of Ailing Dad

"I think one of the failures was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan," huffs Hunter, referring to the chaotic 2021 departure of American forces from the Middle Eastern tinderbox. "It was an obvious f---ing failure. I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it."

Disgraced Hunter, whose notorious lost laptop resurfaced in 2020 with photos showing him smoking crack cocaine and frolicking with hookers, continues to humiliate his prostate cancer-stricken pop by running his mouth, sources said.

During the nearly six-hour interview, Hunter slammed his doddering dad for allowing millions of undocumented migrants to cross the border – including 18,000 classified as terrorists by American intelligence agencies.