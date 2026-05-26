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Home > News > Barron Trump

Trump Family Drama Erupts as Barron Skips Brother Don Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding — While Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany All Attend

split image of Barron Trump / Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Barron Trump was noticeably absent from Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding festivities.

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May 26 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr.'s lavish Bahamas wedding to Bettina Anderson turned into a fresh source of Trump family intrigue after one notable relative was nowhere to be seen: Barron Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's youngest son skipped the tropical celebration entirely while siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump all traveled to the islands for the star-studded event.

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Barron's Absence Sparks Questions

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image of Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump all attended the lavish island celebration.
Source: mega

Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump all attended the lavish island celebration.

Barron, 20, was noticeably missing from the intimate wedding festivities, immediately fueling speculation over why he chose not to attend his older brother's big day, per the Daily Mail.

The college student kept a low profile as members of the Trump family gathered in the Bahamas to celebrate Don Jr.'s marriage to Bettina.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also absent from the ceremony, though insiders claim the newlyweds are hoping to host an additional White House celebration in the future so the couple can attend, sources told People.

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Inside the Secret Bahamas Wedding

image of Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson officially married in a secret Florida ceremony days before the event.
Source: mega

Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson officially married in a secret Florida ceremony days before the event.

The wedding celebration came after the couple quietly tied the knot days earlier in a private ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina's sister, Kristina McPherson.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair officially became husband and wife on Thursday before jetting off for their lavish Bahamas celebration with close friends and family.

The guest list was reportedly kept intentionally small after escalating tensions in the Middle East forced the pair to scale back earlier plans for a larger White House wedding celebration.

The couple had reportedly considered holding the ceremony on Little Pipe Cay, a luxurious private island they previously vacationed on together, before ultimately exploring Norman's Cay in the Exumas as a possible venue.

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Luxury Island Hideaway

image of The Bahamas wedding came after the couple reportedly scaled back earlier White House plans.

The Bahamas wedding came after the couple reportedly scaled back earlier White House plans.

Norman's Cay is considered one of the Bahamas' most exclusive destinations and is only accessible by charter plane or private boat.

The ultra-private island boasts luxury villa estates, yacht facilities, and nightly accommodations starting around $1,400 per person.

Bettina reportedly developed a strong attachment to the island after vacationing there with close friend and former Playboy Playmate, Hope Smith.

A YouTube video from the trip showed Bettina and Hope relaxing on the island's white sand beaches in front of a sprawling waterfront mansion.

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Bettina Shares Romantic Wedding Message

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image of Bettina shared a romantic snap of the couple's wedding bands on Instagram.
Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Bettina shared a romantic snap of the couple's wedding bands on Instagram.

Following the ceremony, Bettina gave followers a glimpse into married life by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple's wedding bands to Instagram Stories.

"Forever yours, forever mine," she wrote alongside the image, adding a white heart emoji.

The new bride later followed up with another romantic message that read: "The whole point is to marry your best friend."

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