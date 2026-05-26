Trump Family Drama Erupts as Barron Skips Brother Don Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding — While Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany All Attend

Barron, 20, was noticeably missing from the intimate wedding festivities, immediately fueling speculation over why he chose not to attend his older brother's big day, per the Daily Mail.

The college student kept a low profile as members of the Trump family gathered in the Bahamas to celebrate Don Jr.'s marriage to Bettina.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also absent from the ceremony, though insiders claim the newlyweds are hoping to host an additional White House celebration in the future so the couple can attend, sources told People.