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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Teetotal Donald Trump is Sunk in a Bizarre Wine War That Has His MAGA Fanbase Drunk on Rage

Split photos of Donald Trump and '45-47' Pinot Noir
Source: republicanred.com;Mega

Donald Trump became embroiled in a bizarre wine controversy online.

May 26 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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Teetotaller Donald Trump is facing a bitter trademark battle with one of his own most loyal supporters after moving to block a pro-MAGA California winery from using a slogan tied to his political brand – despite the company openly celebrating the president across its products and marketing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the dispute centers on Monterey-based Republican Red Winery, founded five years ago by Paul Johnson, whose business sells conservative-themed wines, including Drill Baby Drill, Drain the Swamp chardonnays and a special-edition Epic Fury red, which was released after Trump's attack on Iran.

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45-47 Republican Red Special Edition

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Photo of '45-47' Pinot Noir
Source: republicanred.com

Legal teams claimed the branding falsely suggested a connection to Trump.

But filings submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office show three Trump-linked companies – DTTM Operations, Trump Wine Marks LLC and CIC Operations – are seeking to cancel Johnson's trademark for a wine labeled 45-47 Republican Red Special Edition, arguing the branding falsely suggests a connection to Donald Trump, 80.

Trump's legal team claims the trademark could mislead customers into believing the president endorsed the product or was directly connected to it.

The filing cites concerns including "false suggestion of a connection," "false endorsement," and "likelihood of confusion."

The legal clash has stunned many conservative commentators because Johnson has built his winery almost entirely around support for Trump and Republican politics.

A source close to the situation told us: "This is a full-on MAGA civil war. Johnson thought he was honoring Trump, but Trump's brand operation protects its trademarks like a fortress, and this battle has got even Trump's most diehard supporters drunk on rage he is waging this war."

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Trump's Lawyers Target 45-47 Wine

Photo of Paul Johnson
Source: @republicanredwinery/INSTAGRAM

Paul Johnson founded the Monterey-based Republican Red Winery five years ago.

The trademark at the center of the dispute was registered in June 2025, although Trump's lawyers said they only became aware of it recently.

The "45-47" slogan references Trump's presidencies as both the 45th and 47th US president and has increasingly appeared on official Trump merchandise.

Johnson's winery heavily promotes its allegiance to Trump online and through conservative media appearances.

Promotional images on the company's website and social media accounts show Johnson posing with Republican figures, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and right-wing commentators, while holding branded bottles.

The winery's website describes the disputed Pinot Noir as: "Our 45-47 Pinot Noir is a powerful nod to resilience, legacy, and the bold return of a leader who never stopped fighting for America."

The description continues: "Celebrating Donald J Trump as the 45th and 47th President, this wine honors a legacy shaped by courage and conviction."

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MAGA Supporters Furious Over Lawsuit

Photo of a wine store
Source: Mega

Stores refused to carry the items due to fears of a liberal backlash.

Johnson has simultaneously claimed his business has struggled to secure retail distribution because of its overt Republican identity.

In recent appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, he said stores refused to stock the wines because distributors feared backlash from liberal customers.

Speaking on Newsmax host Todd Starnes' radio show earlier this month, Johnson said: "The retail stores won't carry us, they won't allow us in there."

He added: "That's why we're an online company only because the word 'Republican' is in our name and they're afraid that the Libs here in California and across the country will come in and make a stink about it."

A conservative media source added the dispute had enraged some Trump supporters who viewed Republican Red Winery as a loyal ally.

"People in the MAGA world are furious because they see this winery as fighting the same culture war Trump talks about every day," the insider added.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

The Trump family focused on high-end luxury products to build its brand.

Johnson and Republican Red Winery did not respond to requests for comment. Trump's attorney, Michael Santucci, of Fort Lauderdale-based 500Law, also declined to comment.

Houston intellectual property attorney Raymond Panneton said the case demonstrated how aggressively Trump defends his commercial image, regardless of political loyalties.

"The Trump name has been a well-known brand long before the president announced his 2016 bid for the White House," Panneton said.

"In curating his brand, the Trump family has focused on high-end and luxury products, which they feel complement the Trump name.

"This requires the Trump family to challenge marks in order to maintain control over quality and optics, as we are seeing with the challenge to the 45-47 Wine."

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