EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Teetotal Donald Trump is Sunk in a Bizarre Wine War That Has His MAGA Fanbase Drunk on Rage

But filings submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office show three Trump-linked companies – DTTM Operations, Trump Wine Marks LLC and CIC Operations – are seeking to cancel Johnson's trademark for a wine labeled 45-47 Republican Red Special Edition, arguing the branding falsely suggests a connection to Donald Trump, 80.

Trump's legal team claims the trademark could mislead customers into believing the president endorsed the product or was directly connected to it.

The filing cites concerns including "false suggestion of a connection," "false endorsement," and "likelihood of confusion."

The legal clash has stunned many conservative commentators because Johnson has built his winery almost entirely around support for Trump and Republican politics.

A source close to the situation told us: "This is a full-on MAGA civil war. Johnson thought he was honoring Trump, but Trump's brand operation protects its trademarks like a fortress, and this battle has got even Trump's most diehard supporters drunk on rage he is waging this war."