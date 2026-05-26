EXCLUSIVE: No Hollywood Glee for Lea Michele — Why Broadway Star is Finding it Impossible to Escape Tinseltown Grudges

Hollywood pariah Lea Michele hopes to score a major role in a movie or TV show now that her successful run in Chess on Broadway has ended.

But insiders told RadarOnline.com it's going to be a long shot as the 39-year-old Glee alum was effectively blackballed from the industry after years of prima donna antics, alleged mean-girl behavior, and racist microaggressions.

"Lea has star quality and real talent as an actress and a singer, but sadly for her, she has very little support within the television business that made her famous in the first place," claimed the source.