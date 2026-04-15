Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. Poses With Dad's Ex-Wife Marla Maples at Fiancée Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower as Melania Snubs Event

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. might be closer to his dad's ex-wife than the first lady.

President Donald Trump's eldest son was all smiles as he posed alongside Marla Maples at his fiancée Bettina Anderson's bridal shower last weekend, fueling rumors of awkward tension between him and stepmom Melania Trump — who was a no-show at the special occasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The POTUS and Marla share daughter Tiffany Trump, who was also featured in the photo next to Bettina.

Donald Jr.'s other, sister Ivanka Trump, additionally made an appearance at her future sister-in-law's party. She and Don Jr. have the same late mom, Ivana Trump.