Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. Poses With Dad's Ex-Wife Marla Maples at Fiancée Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower as Melania Snubs Event
April 15 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Looks like Donald Trump Jr. might be closer to his dad's ex-wife than the first lady.
President Donald Trump's eldest son was all smiles as he posed alongside Marla Maples at his fiancée Bettina Anderson's bridal shower last weekend, fueling rumors of awkward tension between him and stepmom Melania Trump — who was a no-show at the special occasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The POTUS and Marla share daughter Tiffany Trump, who was also featured in the photo next to Bettina.
Donald Jr.'s other, sister Ivanka Trump, additionally made an appearance at her future sister-in-law's party. She and Don Jr. have the same late mom, Ivana Trump.
Marla didn't seem to care about her ex-wife status while celebrating her former stepson's upcoming wedding.
"So happy to share in your love," the 62-year-old wrote while uploading several pictures from the bridal shower to her Instagram, paired with U2’s 2000 song “Beautiful Day.”
The television personality tied the knot with President Trump in 1993, though they split five years later after Marla was caught by a police officer with the businessman's bodyguard beneath a lifeguard stand on a beach.
Their divorce was finalized in 1999, with Donald and Melania marrying in 2005.
Other notable faces at Bettina's Mar-a-Lago celebration included slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, as well as the event's host, Amy Phelan, and her daughter Mackenzie Moon Phelan — whom she shares with Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.
Melania's absence at the event made headlines after a source confirmed to People she had opted out of attending. Adding more fuel to the fire, the first lady also snubbed a baby shower Ivanka threw for Tiffany in April 2025.
The Palm Beach insider did not provide a reason as to why Melania skipped Bettina's bridal shower on Sunday, April 12.
White House Wedding?
Her absence has led many to wonder whether Melania will be in attendance when Bettina and Donald Jr. say "I do" — especially as rumors swirl the wedding could be hosted inside of President Trump's $400 million ballroom at the White House.
“This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," a separate source previously told the news outlet, noting the ballroom could be ready to go this spring. "This is a consideration."
The White House is where Donald Jr. and Bettina announced their engagement in December 2025 after he popped the question at Camp David, Md., that same month.
Melania Trump Denied Having a Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
While Melania wasn't in Florida with the rest of the Trump ladies on Sunday, she did have time to address the nation at the White House last week regarding her past connections to late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
During a Thursday, April 9, speech at the White House, the first lady denied having a relationship with Jeffrey and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, calling any claim insisting otherwise "unfounded and baseless lies." She then urged Congress to allow Epstein victims to testify.