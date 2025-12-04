Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's 'Workplace Meltdown': Morning Show Hosts Remarkable Number of Absences Left Abandoned Staff Members 'Scrambling' Before Network Rebrand

Prior to the network's rebrand to MS NOW, Scarborough and Brzezinski racked up quite a number of absences from Morning Joe.

Between May 27 and November 15, the married duo reportedly appeared together in just 70 of 124 episodes.

Scarborough couldn't be found for 29 episodes, and Brzezinski was absent from 41, which worked out to about one missed show every three days.

In July alone, Brzezinski missed two straight weeks of episodes.