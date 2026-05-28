Hunter Biden's Chilling Suicide Confession: Joe's Son Admits He Bought Crack in Washington D.C. Hoping to End His Life — And 'Maybe Kill His Dad' 

Mixed in among the myriad of revelations shared on Candace Owens' podcast was Hunter's reflection on perhaps the lowest moments of his life in 2015.

"Right after Beau died... I ended up separated from my wife, like, within the month," Hunter reflected, adding that not even his father, Joe, could help. "My dad, for the first time in my life, who was my rock, was stuck in his own grief. Like deep, deep grief. And I just went down into a hole."

At the end of that hole, Hunter relapsed into his cocaine habit – only this time succumbing to a far stronger version of the drug.

"I saw a woman that was kind of famous in the area since I had been in college... and I went up to her and I said, 'Can I get some crack?'"