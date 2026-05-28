Hunter Biden's Chilling Suicide Confession: Joe's Son Admits He Bought Crack in Washington D.C. Hoping to End His Life — And 'Maybe Kill His Dad'
May 28 2026, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden admits he thought about killing himself "dozens of times" at the height of his drug addiction and depression, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president's son confessed he went off the rails after the death of his older brother, Beau, and the collapse of his marriage.
Hunter Biden's Low Point
Mixed in among the myriad of revelations shared on Candace Owens' podcast was Hunter's reflection on perhaps the lowest moments of his life in 2015.
"Right after Beau died... I ended up separated from my wife, like, within the month," Hunter reflected, adding that not even his father, Joe, could help. "My dad, for the first time in my life, who was my rock, was stuck in his own grief. Like deep, deep grief. And I just went down into a hole."
At the end of that hole, Hunter relapsed into his cocaine habit – only this time succumbing to a far stronger version of the drug.
"I saw a woman that was kind of famous in the area since I had been in college... and I went up to her and I said, 'Can I get some crack?'"
'I Was a Coward'
Hunter explained he knew that crack cocaine was much more powerful and more lethal than the powdered variety.
"I think it was basically said, 'Can you help me commit suicide?' I mean, I know that now looking back it was the coward's way," he explained. "And I really mean that. I was a coward. I didn't go and just do (cocaine). I said, 'Let me do it this way and really, really, really drag everybody down with me along the way."
"Let me figure out the way not only to kill myself," he continued, "but to maybe kill my dad, you know, really hurt my family."
Hunter Biden Admits to Being a 'Crackhead'
Hunter has been open about his struggle with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was. He even claimed he took a hit roughly every 15 minutes.
At the height of his addiction, he said that his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
Owens spent years publicly mocking Hunter as a drug addict, which he bluntly agreed with during their sit-down.
"I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead," he said.
Hunter Biden Relied on Dad Joe's Support
In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter described his love of his drug of choice, writing that he would walk the streets of Washington, D.C., to try to score.
Hunter wrote, "I've bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, D.C., and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles."
At one point, Hunter was living out of a $59 per night Super 8 motel room. His father, who was serving as vice president to then-President Barack Obama, even confronted him at his home and told him that he needed "help."
"He never let me forget that all was not lost," Hunter shared. "He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got – and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."