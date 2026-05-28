Gayle King, 71, Makes Raunchy Confession Of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'I Like Big' In Every Way Possible and What Makes Her 'Panties Come Off'

King has kept her dating life private ever since her divorce from attorney William Bumpus, whom she was married to from 1982 through 1993. However, she's longing to find Mr. Right.

Cooper asked, "What is a goal you have for yourself that you want to accomplish in the next 5 to 10 years?" and she had men on her mind.

"I would really like to meet somebody. You know, I used to think I want to get married again. Now I'm not even thinking that. But I do think life is better when shared," King confessed.

The mom of two acknowledged she has a "great life," and she's not sitting at home feeling sorry for herself for being single.

"But I do think it would be nice to meet somebody that thinks you're fun to hang out with," King confessed, adding she doesn't want a man in her age group.

"I would like younger. Not someone I could give birth to, but younger. You know, like Tom Brady's age," she swooned about the 48-year-old retired NFL heartthrob, adding that men her age "tend to be a little boring."