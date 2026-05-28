Gayle King, 71, Makes Raunchy Confession Of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'I Like Big' In Every Way Possible and What Makes Her 'Panties Come Off'
May 28 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Gayle King dished out some jaw-dropping TMI while opening up about her love life, admitting she has a serious weakness for men who are "big" in all the right ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old confessed the dating scene has been rough, but she didn’t hold back when describing one trait that drives her wild, sharing it's a surefire way to make her "panties come off."
Gayle King Likes Her Men 'Big in Every Way'
King made the raunchy confessions during a May 27 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.
"What would people be surprised to know you're into? Just for like a guy. What do you look for?" Cooper asked as they entered a rapid-fire round of answers.
"I like big, Alex, in every way," King purred as the host blushed.
"You can take with that big hands, big chest, big muscles, big feet. Do with that what you will," the CBS Mornings host continued, as Cooper cheered, "you showed up" when playing the game with such an honest answer.
Gayle King Has an Unusual Body Part She First Notices in a Man
King noted, " But I don't mind if he has a tummy 'cause I have a tummy. I don't mind. But I like it" when it comes to all things "big" on a man.
Since she stands at 5-foot-10, the longtime morning show host declared, "I want somebody who can pick me up and carry me across the room, and his back isn't going, 'Oh, my back.' I want that," as Cooper cheered, "I want that for you!"
King went on to describe the unusual body part that she first notices in a man, looking past the common answers of eyes, hair, or smile.
"Chest. I don't even have to hesitate," she proclaimed while being so quick with the answer.
Gayle King Reveals Trait That Makes Her 'Panties Come Off'
As for what she hopes will catch a man’s attention, King made it clear she believes her biggest selling point isn’t just looks but that she knows how to keep a guy entertained.
"I think I would like him to think 'She's fun.' Yeah. I would like him to think that she's fun and great to be around. I would like that," the Maryland native professed.
The trait also works both ways, as King noted, "I also like a guy with a sense of humor. Somebody who can make you laugh," adding that it makes her "panties come off," eliciting a laugh from a crew member off-camera, to which the mom of two noted, "you know that's true, ma'am."
Gayle King Wants to Find a 'Younger' Man
King has kept her dating life private ever since her divorce from attorney William Bumpus, whom she was married to from 1982 through 1993. However, she's longing to find Mr. Right.
Cooper asked, "What is a goal you have for yourself that you want to accomplish in the next 5 to 10 years?" and she had men on her mind.
"I would really like to meet somebody. You know, I used to think I want to get married again. Now I'm not even thinking that. But I do think life is better when shared," King confessed.
The mom of two acknowledged she has a "great life," and she's not sitting at home feeling sorry for herself for being single.
"But I do think it would be nice to meet somebody that thinks you're fun to hang out with," King confessed, adding she doesn't want a man in her age group.
"I would like younger. Not someone I could give birth to, but younger. You know, like Tom Brady's age," she swooned about the 48-year-old retired NFL heartthrob, adding that men her age "tend to be a little boring."