Cindy Crawford Reveals Secret 10-Year Health Battle That Changed Her Appearance
May 28 2026, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford has opened up about a health battle that she's kept a secret for a decade.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran supermodel, 60, has been suffering from blepharoptosis, a condition that causes droopy eyelids.
'My Face Doesn't Wake Up Until 9am'
And it’s resulted in the fashion queen being unable to take on early morning jobs.
Crawford explained, "I remember probably 10 years ago after I turned 50 when I would be doing early morning calls, they would be like, 'Are you fine to start at 6:00?'"
She said she'd reply: "I can get up whatever time you want, but my face doesn’t wake up until 9:00, so just don’t plan any close-ups or anything."
Crawford recalled that when she was on camera at the time, she'd notice her "eyes just weren't quite as perky as they once were."
Limited Vision
The Nineties catwalk queen also said makeup artists would "have to pick up" her eyelids when they were doing glam on her because of her condition.
Blepharoptosis usually happens when the levator muscle – the one that lifts your eyelid – doesn't work properly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The condition can limit vision or block it completely, depending on how much the eyelid droops. Treatment options include eye drops or surgery.
'I Just Want to Feel Like the Best Version of Me'
Crawford said that while ageing "has its challenges," she's embracing this new decade of her life.
She told People: "Look, I’m not trying to be 20 or 25. I think that’s my biggest change in how I approach beauty. I just want to feel like the best version of me. I don’t want to look tired. I don’t want to look like I’m trying too hard."
RadarOnline.com recently told how Crawford is also embracing her model daughter Kaia Gerber no longer dating Austin Butler.
Indeed, she’s so happy the icon continues to trash-talk him all over Hollywood a full year after they went their separate ways.
"It's like Cindy took the breakup personally," the insider said. The supermodel and husband Rande Gerber, 64, "let Austin into the family because Kaia wanted a real future with him."
The nepo baby, 24, and the Elvis star, 34, first sparked romance rumors in December 2021. They dated for three years before ending their relationship late last year.
While they were together, Gerber and Butler spent time with her family, including joining them on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"But Austin was a party animal at heart and there's a clear argument that he was using Kaia to bolster his own Hollywood connections," said the source. "What is most annoying to Cindy is that Austin's plan worked, and he's really made a name for himself!"
Austin's performance as Elvis Presley earned him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and he's since scored major roles in Dune: Part Two and Caught Stealing.