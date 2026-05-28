Cindy Crawford Reveals Secret 10-Year Health Battle That Changed Her Appearance

And it’s resulted in the fashion queen being unable to take on early morning jobs.

Crawford explained, "I remember probably 10 years ago after I turned 50 when I would be doing early morning calls, they would be like, 'Are you fine to start at 6:00?'"

She said she'd reply: "I can get up whatever time you want, but my face doesn’t wake up until 9:00, so just don’t plan any close-ups or anything."

Crawford recalled that when she was on camera at the time, she'd notice her "eyes just weren't quite as perky as they once were."