EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Twist in Mackenzie Shirilla Horror — 'Hell On Wheels' Killer Accused Boyfriend of Trying to 'End Her Life' Days Before She 'Drove Him Into a Brick Wall'

Shirilla was 17 when she murdered her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their pal Davion Flanagan, 19, in the horrific crash that took place on July 31, 2022. But she and Russo had been fighting for months beforehand, and Russo had recently sent her a devastating breakup text.

The bickering apparently continued throughout the month, culminating in a text exchange in which both lovers accused the other of "trying to end" their life.

"Now I have to look forward to you ending my life any time we argue like how am I not supposed to be afraid," Shirilla texted Russo on July 17.

It's not clear exactly what set off this particular argument, but Russo fired back, "Kenzie (you) f--king tripping is all ima say", before adding, "(You) threaten to end my life all the time."