Nicolas Cage Reveals Two Blockbuster Movie Roles He Turned Down — And Why Major Directors Refuse to Work with Him

"Sam and I had a great lunch, and I did say during the lunch, 'Listen, whoever plays Spider-Man, let them do one scene where they're crawling around like a spider when they're alone,' and it didn't happen," he shared with the outlet.

"He wanted me to do the Green Goblin. I liked the idea of Sam Raimi, because of Evil Dead 1 and 2, and I wanted to work with him, but I had this other film called Adaptation."

On turning down Dumb and Dumber, he told Variety. "It happened with Jim and Dumb and Dumber, and I said, 'I'm going to do this other film called Leaving Las Vegas.'

"And with Sam, I told him, 'I'm going to do Adaptation.' Both those decisions were the right ones for me, and I'm happy with those results."