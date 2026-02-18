EXCLUSIVE: Caged in Flab! How Chubbed-Up Nic Can't Shift the Timber He Put on to Play Heavyweight Coach John Madden

"He generally weighs around 180 or 190, but he rocketed right up to the mid-200s for the role," an insider said.

"Shedding that much has been a major challenge for Nic and is not something he's used to."

The Moonstruck star and his tight-knit team are sure the film, titled Madden, will be a huge success.

"It's a wild, wacky and fun movie that a lot of people are going to fall in love with and that every fan of football is going to want to see multiple times," said an insider.

But playing the hefty Madden, who died in 2021 at the age of 85, required a full-body transformation for the usually fit actor.