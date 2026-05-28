Ivanka Trump's Assassination Plot Horror — The Don's Daughter 'Deeply Shaken' After 'Frighteningly Real' Scheme Emerges Weeks After WHCD Shooting
May 28 2026, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was allegedly targeted in a terror plot by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, a leg of the terror group Kata’ib Hizballah.
In a freshly unsealed federal complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, the group and Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a senior operative in the group who allegedly organized the plot, allegedly issued a Snapchat message to the president on April 20.
Ivanka Trump Targeted in Alleged Terror Plot
The message included in the court documents said, “From the heart of the matter, where your daughter Ivanka, that w---e who throws herself into the arms of men, adorns her face lightly and breathes with delight wherever she falls upon the edge of a rich wealthy man."
The group and Al-Saadi allegedly claimed to offer mercy to the former advisor to the president, claiming there was an opportunity to assassinate her.
The message added, “You moron, your daughter was on the brink of death thirteen days ago, but our men don’t kill w---es.”
Thirteen days before the message was allegedly sent, Ivanka, 44, was at Disneyland Paris with her children, flanked by security. The complaint alleged that, at the time, the terror group was operating in Paris with a plan to bomb the Bank of America office.
The Snapchat text also included a call for action – kill “arrogant, criminal, cursed Trump.” He allegedly encouraged the public to act on behalf of "the victims of Epstein Island, where the blood of families was spilled and the lives of children were taken."
In response to the alleged terror plot, Ivanka was reportedly fearful. An insider told Rob Shuter, "Ivanka always knew there were dangers that came with being Trump’s daughter, but this hit differently. Learning someone talked about targeting her personally made it all feel frighteningly real."
Ivanka reportedly plans to be more careful with her appearance in public moving forward.
“Her entire world has changed," Another insider noted. "Every movement is planned. Routes are changed constantly. Visitors are screened. Security is everywhere.”
Details Emerge in Unsealed DOJ Documents
Al-Saadi, 32, was arrested on May 15 and charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche explained, “As alleged in the complaint, Al-Saadi directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad, and in doing so advance the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These charges show American law enforcement will never let such evil go unchecked and will use all tools to disrupt and dismantle foreign terrorist organizations and their leaders.”
Alleged Terror Organizer Arrested
FBI Director Kash Patel added, “The FBI’s successful FTOC of Mohammad Al-Saadi, another high-value target responsible for mass global terrorism, is just the latest success in this administration’s historic work to bring terrorists to justice.
“This was a righteous mission executed brilliantly by our agents, investigators, CIRG tactical units and interagency partners who delivered yet again. We are greatly appreciative of the work of our allies around the world—especially to Ambassador Tom Barrack, who led this joint sequenced operation and has been instrumental in bringing this successful mission home to the United States.”
Trump Recently Suffered Another Assassination Attempt
Days after the suspected threat on Ivanka's life, which was unknown to the public at the time, a homegrown threat was imposed on President Trump, 79.
While attending the White House Correspondents' Associations' annual dinner, which was his first appearance at the prestigious event, an armed suspect bypassed security and opened fire. While Trump and members of his cabinet were evacuated, the threat did not reach the main hall.
One Secret service agent was struck, but no additional injuries were reported.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was charged with attempted assassination of the president.
Patel said, "The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen traveled to Washington D.C. for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration."