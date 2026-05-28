Ivanka Trump's Assassination Plot Horror — The Don's Daughter 'Deeply Shaken' After 'Frighteningly Real' Scheme Emerges Weeks After WHCD Shooting

In a freshly unsealed federal complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com , the group and Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a senior operative in the group who allegedly organized the plot, allegedly issued a Snapchat message to the president on April 20.

Trump was at Disneyland Paris around the time of the anticipated attack.

The message included in the court documents said, “From the heart of the matter, where your daughter Ivanka, that w---e who throws herself into the arms of men, adorns her face lightly and breathes with delight wherever she falls upon the edge of a rich wealthy man."

The group and Al-Saadi allegedly claimed to offer mercy to the former advisor to the president, claiming there was an opportunity to assassinate her.

The message added, “You moron, your daughter was on the brink of death thirteen days ago, but our men don’t kill w---es.”

Thirteen days before the message was allegedly sent, Ivanka, 44, was at Disneyland Paris with her children, flanked by security. The complaint alleged that, at the time, the terror group was operating in Paris with a plan to bomb the Bank of America office.

The Snapchat text also included a call for action – kill “arrogant, criminal, cursed Trump.” He allegedly encouraged the public to act on behalf of "the victims of Epstein Island, where the blood of families was spilled and the lives of children were taken."