EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Mutiny From His Former Diehard Pick-Up Driving MAGA Fanbase — As 'True Disaster' Of His 'Illegal' War on Iran is Revealed

Under-fire Donald Trump is facing growing anger from his once fiercely loyal MAGA supporters as the economic and political fallout from the US president's war against Iran deepens after three months of escalating conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The war, launched by Trump, 79, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, on 28 February, has spread across the Middle East and triggered what the International Energy Agency has described as the "largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market."

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MAGA Fury Over Iran War

Source: Mega Donald Trump faced growing anger from MAGA supporters over a Middle East war.

The conflict has expanded into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Israel and the Persian Gulf, killing hundreds of people, including six US service personnel. Rising oil prices have intensified living-cost pressures in the US and Europe, with gasoline prices now topping $5 a gallon in parts of America and inflation fears mounting in Britain and other major economies. Senior Republicans and longtime Trump supporters are now expressing huge frustration at the prolonged conflict and worsening economic conditions, particularly in rural communities where soaring fuel prices are hitting drivers and small businesses hard. A White House source told us: "Trump believed this war would be swift and decisive, but voters are now seeing higher fuel bills and economic pain with no clear end in sight. There is real concern inside Republican circles about political backlash."

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Trump Defends Military Action

Source: Mega State Secretary Marco Rubio said the threat to American interests was imminent.

Trump has defended the military campaign, insisting Iran represented a direct danger to the United States. He said: "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American. We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons." The administration has repeatedly argued military action was necessary to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence, although officials have offered differing explanations for the intervention. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said Israel's determination to attack Iran left Washington with little choice but to become involved. He added: "It was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone – the United States or Israel or anyone – they were going to respond, and respond against the United States." Rubio also claimed there was "absolutely" an imminent threat to American interests.

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Legal Experts Slam War

Source: Pexels Legal experts argued that the White House lacked a proper legal basis for war.

But legal experts and bipartisan lawmakers have strongly challenged that justification for the conflict, arguing the administration failed to establish lawful grounds for war under either US constitutional powers or international law. Wells Dixon, a senior attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said the administration's stated objectives did not amount to a legal basis for military action. Dixon added: "Those are military policy objectives. They are not a legal basis to launch an armed attack against another country." Marko Milanovic, professor of international law at the University of Reading, said the US had alternatives short of war. He said: "Using force would require a basis in self-defense." Brian Finucane, a former state department lawyer, also hit out: "For something to be lawful self-defense, it has to be necessary – in the sense that there's no alternative. "That's not the situation here. There was another option: the US could have restrained Israel from attacking in the first place."

Trump Base Turns On Him

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Source: Mega Many blue-collar drivers blamed the administration for their rising gas bills.