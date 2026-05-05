Secret Service Shoots Suspect Near White House Just Days After Third Assassination Attempt on Trump

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is believed to have fired at officers before being shot, according to officials.

The incident comes less than ten days after a shocking shooting tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, where suspect Cole Tomas Allen allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump during the high-profile event.

Newly released surveillance footage shows Allen rushing past security checkpoints and toward the ballroom where Trump and other high-ranking officials were gathered, triggering chaos as agents moved in to stop him.

Authorities allege the suspect traveled from California to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the incident, checking into a hotel and preparing for the attack before carrying out what prosecutors have described as a premeditated plan.

Investigators claimed Allen was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun, and knives, when he attempted to breach security at the event, raising serious concerns about vulnerabilities at one of the most high-profile gatherings in the country.