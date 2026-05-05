Secret Service Shoots Suspect Near White House Just Days After Third Assassination Attempt on Trump
May 4 2026, Published 8:50 p.m. ET
Gunfire erupted just steps from the White House on Monday afternoon, marking the second alarming security scare in a matter of days following the attempted assassination plot tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an exclusive statement to Radar, the United States Secret Service confirmed agents opened fire on an armed suspect near the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue NW shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Secret Service Shooting Outside of White House
Officials said personnel had been tracking a suspicious individual believed to be carrying a firearm near the White House complex when the situation suddenly escalated.
“An armed confrontation ensued, resulting in one adult male being shot multiple times by Secret Service Police officers,” the agency confirmed.
Authorities said the suspect was struck and rushed to a nearby hospital after a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The violent exchange also left an innocent bystander caught in the chaos. Officials revealed a juvenile was injured during the gunfire, suffering non-life-threatening wounds after being struck amid the confrontation.
White House Placed on Lockdown
Despite the intensity of the situation, officials confirmed no Secret Service personnel were injured.
"The Secret Service officers sustained no injuries,” a Secret Service spokesperson told Radar, adding that President Donald Trump “was not in any danger” and that there is “no known nexus” between the shooting and the White House itself.
Still, the proximity of the incident unfolding just outside the heavily guarded complex sparked immediate concern.
The White House was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement secured the area and investigated the shooting.
Shooting Comes Days After Third Assassination Attempt
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is believed to have fired at officers before being shot, according to officials.
The incident comes less than ten days after a shocking shooting tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, where suspect Cole Tomas Allen allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump during the high-profile event.
Newly released surveillance footage shows Allen rushing past security checkpoints and toward the ballroom where Trump and other high-ranking officials were gathered, triggering chaos as agents moved in to stop him.
Authorities allege the suspect traveled from California to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the incident, checking into a hotel and preparing for the attack before carrying out what prosecutors have described as a premeditated plan.
Investigators claimed Allen was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun, and knives, when he attempted to breach security at the event, raising serious concerns about vulnerabilities at one of the most high-profile gatherings in the country.
Shooting Under Investigation
While officials have not indicated any direct connection between the two incidents, the back-to-back scares have raised fresh concerns about potential threats in and around one of the most secure locations in the country.
Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive in Monday’s shooting, and the suspect’s condition remains unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.