Cindy Crawford Moves Into 'Lockdown-Level Mom Mode' in Wake of Son Presley' Scary Mental Health Struggle: 'She'll do Anything to get the Help He Needs'
Dec. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford is shifting into what those closest to her describe as "lockdown-level mom mode" as her son, Presley Gerber, publicly details the severity of his mental-health challenges.
The supermodel, long seen as fiercely protective of her children, is now said to be entirely focused on ensuring her 26-year-old son receives the care and stability he needs, RadarOnline.com can report.
Crawford Supports Her Son's Journey
According to Rob Shuter, sources close to the family say Crawford has been unwavering in her support as Presley opens up about his treatment and personal struggles.
"Honesty is strength," a source said, emphasizing that Crawford encouraged him to speak openly. "Not optics. Not PR. Just love."
One longtime friend added that Crawford's protective instincts have only intensified. "Cindy has this quiet steel about her. She doesn't just stand by; she takes charge when her kids are at stake."
Insiders say the model has been checking in constantly and staying closely involved in Presley's day-to-day care.
"She's checking in constantly, making sure he has the right support, the right people around him. She's hands-on, relentless," another insider shared.
Crawford's Celebrity Circle
Their celebrity circle is also rallying behind the family. According to one source, George Clooney "reached out immediately — not for cameras, not for clout — just to support."
Another added, "Even the biggest stars know not to mess with Cindy when it comes to her kids. She's a force."
Behind the scenes, however, the emotional toll is significant. "Cindy is strong — but scared," a friend confided. "She just wants her son healthy and protected. Everything else can burn."
Another insider noted that right now, "She doesn't care about gossip or optics. This is pure mom energy — all heart, all focus."
Presley's Video
Presley recently posted a lengthy Instagram video outlining his medication regimen and the challenges he faces managing multiple prescriptions. "Here's some clarity for ya," he wrote, adding, "The truth will set you free (hopefully) haha."
In the video, he described a long list of medications — from opiates and benzodiazepines to antidepressants, ketamine drips, and gabapentin, which he called "comfort meds."
He detailed fluctuating doses and the impact of recent personal losses, saying, "That is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."
Presley also shared his fears about the complexity of treatment. "All these doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and God, we can figure this out."
As he continues seeking a clearer path forward, those close to him say Crawford's focus remains singular: protecting her son with the intensity of a mother in crisis mode.