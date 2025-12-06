Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Moves Into 'Lockdown-Level Mom Mode' in Wake of Son Presley' Scary Mental Health Struggle: 'She'll do Anything to get the Help He Needs'

cindy crawford lockdown mom mode son presley mental health struggle
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford has entered what sources call 'lockdown-level mom mode'.

Profile Image

Dec. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cindy Crawford is shifting into what those closest to her describe as "lockdown-level mom mode" as her son, Presley Gerber, publicly details the severity of his mental-health challenges.

The supermodel, long seen as fiercely protective of her children, is now said to be entirely focused on ensuring her 26-year-old son receives the care and stability he needs, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Crawford Supports Her Son's Journey

cindy crawford lockdown mom mode son presley mental health struggle
Source: MEGA

Crawford fully supported Presley’s decision to speak openly about his mental-health journey.

According to Rob Shuter, sources close to the family say Crawford has been unwavering in her support as Presley opens up about his treatment and personal struggles.

"Honesty is strength," a source said, emphasizing that Crawford encouraged him to speak openly. "Not optics. Not PR. Just love."

One longtime friend added that Crawford's protective instincts have only intensified. "Cindy has this quiet steel about her. She doesn't just stand by; she takes charge when her kids are at stake."

Insiders say the model has been checking in constantly and staying closely involved in Presley's day-to-day care.

"She's checking in constantly, making sure he has the right support, the right people around him. She's hands-on, relentless," another insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Crawford's Celebrity Circle

cindy crawford lockdown mom mode son presley mental health struggle
Source: MEGA

Multiple sources describe Crawford as 'relentless' and 'unwavering'.

Their celebrity circle is also rallying behind the family. According to one source, George Clooney "reached out immediately — not for cameras, not for clout — just to support."

Another added, "Even the biggest stars know not to mess with Cindy when it comes to her kids. She's a force."

Behind the scenes, however, the emotional toll is significant. "Cindy is strong — but scared," a friend confided. "She just wants her son healthy and protected. Everything else can burn."

Another insider noted that right now, "She doesn't care about gossip or optics. This is pure mom energy — all heart, all focus."

Presley's Video

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Sydney Sweeney

'I'm Against Hate': Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash to Controversial American Eagle Campaign, Says Reaction 'Was a Surprise'

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea, 28, has been sent back to prison after violating probation terms.

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Family Tragedy — TV Host's Car Crash Daughter Chelsea, 28, Sent Back to Prison After Violating Probation

cindy crawford lockdown mom mode son presley mental health struggle
Source: @presleygerber/Instagrsm

Presley Gerber shared his extensive mental-health treatment regimen.

Presley recently posted a lengthy Instagram video outlining his medication regimen and the challenges he faces managing multiple prescriptions. "Here's some clarity for ya," he wrote, adding, "The truth will set you free (hopefully) haha."

In the video, he described a long list of medications — from opiates and benzodiazepines to antidepressants, ketamine drips, and gabapentin, which he called "comfort meds."

He detailed fluctuating doses and the impact of recent personal losses, saying, "That is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."

Presley also shared his fears about the complexity of treatment. "All these doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and God, we can figure this out."

As he continues seeking a clearer path forward, those close to him say Crawford's focus remains singular: protecting her son with the intensity of a mother in crisis mode.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.