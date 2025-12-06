Cindy Crawford Moves Into 'Lockdown-Level Mom Mode' in Wake of Son Presley' Scary Mental Health Struggle: 'She'll do Anything to get the Help He Needs'

According to Rob Shuter, sources close to the family say Crawford has been unwavering in her support as Presley opens up about his treatment and personal struggles.

"Honesty is strength," a source said, emphasizing that Crawford encouraged him to speak openly. "Not optics. Not PR. Just love."

One longtime friend added that Crawford's protective instincts have only intensified. "Cindy has this quiet steel about her. She doesn't just stand by; she takes charge when her kids are at stake."

Insiders say the model has been checking in constantly and staying closely involved in Presley's day-to-day care.

"She's checking in constantly, making sure he has the right support, the right people around him. She's hands-on, relentless," another insider shared.